The Stunning, Simple and Effective Home

Here on homify, we have bundles of articles and images that help you to create stylish spaces for children. Busy youngsters with heaps of energy still want to enjoy beautiful rooms and awesome play-pens, you know! But what about our animal lovers?

Of course having a four-legged friend doesn’t necessarily mean scratched furniture and stained floors (should you take care not to allow it). And that is what Korean architectural team Hangul House Inc. also agree on, otherwise they would not have created the stylish and super modern house we are about to view here on homify 360°.

The house is situated in Yongin, South Korea, and definitely caters for the human owners’ love of modern style, regardless of their love for animals. Let’s take a look!