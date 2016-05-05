The Stunning, Simple and Effective Home

Here on homify, we have bundles of articles and images that help you to create stylish spaces for children. Busy youngsters with heaps of energy still want to enjoy beautiful rooms and awesome play-pens, you know! But what about our animal lovers?
Of course having a four-legged friend doesn’t necessarily mean scratched furniture and stained floors (should you take care not to allow it). And that is what Korean architectural team Hangul House Inc. also agree on, otherwise they would not have created the stylish and super modern house we are about to view here on homify 360°.
The house is situated in Yongin, South Korea, and definitely caters for the human owners’ love of modern style, regardless of their love for animals. Let’s take a look!
We open on the exterior facade, the street view of the house. And what a beauty: linear designs and straightforward block shapes combine to form a deliciously modern house.
Making up about 180-square metres, the house most definitely presents sufficient space for two humans plus their furry counterparts.
What good is a beautiful home if it does not allow you to appreciate the surrounding view with some fresh air? Our architects clearly feel that same, which is why they opted for a range of covered and exposed balconies throughout the house.
We just love the straightforward colour combination of the facade; black and white is a tried-and-tested contrast that works on any space, exterior or not.
Time to see what the interiors have to offer. And would you look at that stunning wooden floor? Its eloquent cocoa brown tones form a most striking flooring space for the living room.
And don’t you just love the friendly colours that seem to jump out from everywhere? Lime green, sky blue, crepe pink… they’re all here, and they do a remarkable job at lightening up the space with a charming and welcoming ambience.
The kitchen and living room share an open floor, with only a small portion of a wall separating the two ever so slightly.
We love, love, love those gracious glass sliding doors, allowing for a fantastic flow of natural light and landscape views to enter the house.
The kitchen’s colour palette is very similar to the facade’s tones, with white and black taking centre stage in the appliances and furniture. A small dining space has been squeezed in here, delightfully in-between the kitchen work surface and that stunning balcony that brings the view indoors.
Time to get a better look at that little dining space. Light timber and minimum décor helps it to seem anything but cramped; in fact, we’re sure that the family can enjoy a decadent meal here without having to worry about feeling claustrophobic at all.
Stainless steel was chosen for the light pendant, expertly reflecting the incoming natural light to elevate that visual space even further.
The private rooms of the house are located on the top floor: the master bedroom, dressing room, bathroom, and guest bedroom.
Opting for a very minimalist approach in terms of décor, the bedroom looks neat, clean, and quite spacious. Neutral colours always have a soothing way about them, and those milk whites and chocolate browns play superbly together here.
As we’ve mentioned, neutral colours go a long way in freeing up visual space and adding a calm atmosphere, which is why the dressing room also opted for crisp white walls and a caramel brown wooden floor.
But a little spice every now and again is needed, which is why a devilishly warm dressing table takes centre stage in here. And just see how superbly that red counteracts with the striking black mirror frames.
Could you tell that this is the house of animal lovers? Did you see any chewed furniture or scratched surfaces? Just goes to show you that letting a four-legged friend into your heart (and home) does not mean you have to substitute your love for style and aesthetic quality.
