A Truly Special Family Home

Our first glimpse of the house shows us just how trendy and modern this space is.

Don't you love how different volumes have been created throughout? The designers have achieved this by creating one main home at the back of the property and then pulling out different sections of the house in front of it, almost like little blocks protruding out from the main house. Doesn't it remind you of a Tetris game?

The designers have also made the most of facades and colour, highlighting different sections of the house with a dark blue/grey as well as yellow. A touch of colour never goes amiss when it comes to an architectural structure that is neutral in colour. Pair beige walls with turquoise shutters or grey walls with a bright red front door—it's up to you!

You'll also notice that this home is on a large property with a beautifully manicured lawn. Wide, large glass windows and doors open up onto the garden—simply gorgeous!