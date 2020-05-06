6 stylish shower enclosure ideas

Nobody wants to start their day by stepping out of a cleansing, relaxing shower right into a wet, cold puddle on their bathroom floor. But sadly, this is something all of us (especially those who prefer showering over bathing) have to live with. Or is it?

Luckily, there exists various ways of keeping those wet puddles in your bathroom’s wet zone, i.e. in the shower where it belongs. And that’s how we’ve come up with this list of stylish shower enclosures! While some of these are perfect for a little DIY project, others may require a little professional assistance.

Let’s see which ones are perfect for your home and lifestyle (and shower).