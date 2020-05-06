6 stylish shower enclosure ideas

Nobody wants to start their day by stepping out of a cleansing, relaxing shower right into a wet, cold puddle on their bathroom floor. But sadly, this is something all of us (especially those who prefer showering over bathing) have to live with. Or is it?
Luckily, there exists various ways of keeping those wet puddles in your bathroom’s wet zone, i.e. in the shower where it belongs. And that’s how we’ve come up with this list of stylish shower enclosures! While some of these are perfect for a little DIY project, others may require a little professional assistance.
Let’s see which ones are perfect for your home and lifestyle (and shower).
Consider a wet room as an open-plan bathroom complete with drainage in the floor to help spills and puddles disappear as quickly as possible. But keep in mind that this is definitely the more expensive option and also involves more maintenance as your whole bathroom will need to be tiled and waterproofed. And remember that your plumbing and drainage need to be top notch.
To go the extra route with this option, consider adding some low walls to further separate those dry- and wet areas.
Very budget-friendly, shower curtains have been around for seemingly forever. But if you’re groaning due to shower curtains’ outdated styles, just remember that modern-day designs have proven to be quite trendy in terms of colour, pattern, and pizzazz.
Want a more modern look for your shower? Then how about an enclosure constructed from toughened glass panels? And don’t even think about complaining about maintenance, as there’s always the option of applying a protective coating which makes the glass easier to clean.
Another benefit of stylish shower doors / panels is that you can choose between framed and frameless, both of which can ensure an elegant touch.
Regardless of whether you go with glass doors or a shower curtain, proper ventilation is a key factor of any bathroom design. And for that we recommend extraction fans to help usher moist air outside.
But don’t overlook lighting, as you need to ensure your entire bathroom is properly lit – yes, that includes both the wet- and dry zones. Consider ceiling spotlights or wall sconces on both sides of your bathroom mirror (as opposed to a single ceiling light) for a first-rate lighting design.
In case you want your bathroom to mimic a tranquil spa, set up an eco-friendly screen made from bamboo to cover your shower area. Bamboo is water-resistant, easy on a budget, grows basically at the speed of light, plus ensures a great dose of texture for your shower space.
As some tiles (such as porcelain and ceramic) are better suited for wet spaces than others, it makes perfect sense to rely on these options for your shower space (and its enclosure design). Try experimenting with different tiles, styles, colours and patterns to come up with exceptional designs for your shower area. After all, what’s the point of relishing in a DIY bathroom project if you can’t enjoy yourself?
