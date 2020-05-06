Your browser is out-of-date.

6 stylish shower enclosure ideas

Johannes van Graan
Cape Town Spaces by 7Storeys
Nobody wants to start their day by stepping out of a cleansing, relaxing shower right into a wet, cold puddle on their bathroom floor. But sadly, this is something all of us (especially those who prefer showering over bathing) have to live with. Or is it?

Luckily, there exists various ways of keeping those wet puddles in your bathroom’s wet zone, i.e. in the shower where it belongs. And that’s how we’ve come up with this list of stylish shower enclosures! While some of these are perfect for a little DIY project, others may require a little professional assistance. 

Let’s see which ones are perfect for your home and lifestyle (and shower). 

1. Turn it into a wet room

Bathroom 7Storeys
7Storeys

Bathroom

7Storeys
7Storeys
7Storeys

Consider a wet room as an open-plan bathroom complete with drainage in the floor to help spills and puddles disappear as quickly as possible. But keep in mind that this is definitely the more expensive option and also involves more maintenance as your whole bathroom will need to be tiled and waterproofed. And remember that your plumbing and drainage need to be top notch. 

To go the extra route with this option, consider adding some low walls to further separate those dry- and wet areas.

2. Hang a good ol’ shower curtain

Bathroom Prints and Shower Curtains, JUNIQE
JUNIQE

JUNIQE
JUNIQE
JUNIQE

Very budget-friendly, shower curtains have been around for seemingly forever. But if you’re groaning due to shower curtains’ outdated styles, just remember that modern-day designs have proven to be quite trendy in terms of colour, pattern, and pizzazz. 

3. Shower panels or -doors

homify Eclectic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Want a more modern look for your shower? Then how about an enclosure constructed from toughened glass panels? And don’t even think about complaining about maintenance, as there’s always the option of applying a protective coating which makes the glass easier to clean.

Another benefit of stylish shower doors / panels is that you can choose between framed and frameless, both of which can ensure an elegant touch.

4. Play with lighting and ventilation

House Lilford Bespoke Bathrooms
Bespoke Bathrooms

House Lilford

Bespoke Bathrooms
Bespoke Bathrooms
Bespoke Bathrooms

Regardless of whether you go with glass doors or a shower curtain, proper ventilation is a key factor of any bathroom design. And for that we recommend extraction fans to help usher moist air outside. 

But don’t overlook lighting, as you need to ensure your entire bathroom is properly lit – yes, that includes both the wet- and dry zones. Consider ceiling spotlights or wall sconces on both sides of your bathroom mirror (as opposed to a single ceiling light) for a first-rate lighting design. 

5. Bring in bamboo

Bamboo Pixers
Pixers

Bamboo

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

In case you want your bathroom to mimic a tranquil spa, set up an eco-friendly screen made from bamboo to cover your shower area. Bamboo is water-resistant, easy on a budget, grows basically at the speed of light, plus ensures a great dose of texture for your shower space.  

6. Turn to your tiles

Perspectives City Views, Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo

Perspectives City Views

Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo

As some tiles (such as porcelain and ceramic) are better suited for wet spaces than others, it makes perfect sense to rely on these options for your shower space (and its enclosure design). Try experimenting with different tiles, styles, colours and patterns to come up with exceptional designs for your shower area. After all, what’s the point of relishing in a DIY bathroom project if you can’t enjoy yourself?  

From one room to another, let’s take a look at these 10 harmonious design ideas for a couple’s bedroom

Our top tips for working with an interior designer
Which option would you pick to give your shower enclosure a touched-up look?

