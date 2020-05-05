Our top tips for working with an interior designer

Johannesburg-based Spegash Interiors has evolved and grown to become what it is today: one of the country’s most prestigious interior design companies with a firm passion for deluxe results (and satisfied clients). One look at the firm’s portfolio will reveal a vibrant collection of projects in the commercial, residential, and retail industries. And aiding in its professionalism is Spegash Interiors’ various available services (from colour- and fabric coordination and finalising design plans to project management and electrical layout / consultation) to help turn clients’ dream designs into physical structures and spaces.

And speaking of professional interior designers, today we are looking at some practical tips for you to keep in mind the next time you’re thinking about getting a first-rate designer in for your new kitchen / fresh new extension / home renovation project…