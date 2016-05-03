Before and After: Messy to Magnificent

MyHomeDesign knows how to transform a home into a space that is cozy, neat and modern.
Today we are going to look at a gorgeous Before & After, where a messy and cluttered home is turned into a beautiful and light space right in front of our eyes.
We at homify will also give you tips and tricks to convert your own home into a beautiful space, without breaking the bank.
So what are you waiting for? Let's go!
When we look in the living room of this old home, we can see how the walls are an old-fashioned peach colour and the doors are traditional and shabby. The carpets look like they come from our granny's house!
The furniture is the worst part of this space, however. The dining room table and chairs as well as the sofa look like they come from another age. There is nothing modern or trendy about this space.
Another issue is how the furniture is positioned. The chairs are crowded around the table, while the inhabitant's personal items litter this space. Nothing is organised so there is no harmony or flow in this space.
Tip: Keep your living space minimalist by utilising smart storage solutions. You don't want all of your personal items littered around a space, especially if it is small like this.
If we move into the kitchen, we can see how tatty and run down it is. The wall paper is peeling apart at the corners as well as yellowing.
The kitchen cabinets are also dull and dreary. A patterned white colour, they are incredibly old-fashioned, looking cheap, old and uninspiring. The frosted glass cabinet on the top left is just as bad, it looks like something out of the '70s.
The counters are also littered with items that are not functional. This isn't good for a small apartment. You want the space to be neat and clean! Have a look at this guide to furnishing a small apartment.
This image shows us how the home has not been cared for. The walls have been worked on but haven't been painted over, so there are bits of cement, yellow wall and tiled wall. This looks so shabby! Your decor and design should be uniform as well as beautiful and bold. This space is simply depressing.
The basin is also dirty and grimy, with bottles of cleaning products scattered around it. There are pipes sticking out from behind the washing machine and a shabby washing line that runs above this space.
Even your laundry should look neat and trendy, so don't fall into a trap like these people have!
Wow! Can you believe that this is the same space?
The living area has been completely cleared out and the windows and doors have been replaced with modern pieces, which allow an abundance of light to open up this space. Shutters are present, if need be, to provide shade and privacy to this space.
The walls are a plain white, along with the window and door frames. This works in harmony with the light, wooden floors. The designers have gone for a minimalist look and feel, choosing to keep this space as bare as possible. For a room like this, you want to furnish it with furniture and decor items that are only functional and serve a purpose. This keeps the clutter to a bare minimum!
If we move into the bathroom, we can see how white remains a common theme in the home. It's clean and looks hygienic—white is the perfect colour for the bathroom.
The designers have added a little bit of texture, in the form of intricate tiling in the shower. This works wonderfully with the modern taps and shower head.
You'll notice that there is a large glass mirror above the basin, which is functional in so many ways. For starters, it allows you to do your make-up or look at your outfit under the bright lights in the bathroom. Mirrors also make a small space look much bigger!
There are also big cabinets underneath the sink, allowing for all personal items to be stored away neatly. This is a great tip! It leaves your bathroom looking sparkly and clean, but your items are still close by!
Even the corridor looks beautiful, modern and neat. The designers have kept the walls bare, finished in a milky white. The floors are the lovely, light wood that we've seen throughout the rest of the house.
If you like a little bit more character and colour in your hallway, you can always create a collage of family photos on the wall or hang up a beautiful piece of art. If your corridor is wide enough, place a little table with a lamp in this space.
This home is like chalk and cheese from how it looked previously!