The Cutting Edge Creation

Designed by these fabulous architects, today's home is a rare treat. Grand, modern, bold and creative, we are going to witness just how fabulous innovation and inspiring architecture can really be today.
It's those who are looking to break the mould who truly create masterpieces. And that's what we are going to see today—a masterpiece!
From the get go we can see how innovation and creativity play a huge role. The home faces several different angles. There are blocks of cream walls, a wooden block in the middle of the upper storey and balconies that spill off from sections of the top floor.
Can you see how the designers have utilised very neutral colours—cream, wood, black and glass. This works wonderfully with the base of the home, which is a sandy stone.
Tip: A touch of colour! The designers here have included little splashes of yellow subtly throughout the exterior. You can do this too! Paint your front door a bright primary colour or you can opt for colourful window frames, shutters or railings.
If we move into the living space, we can see how the designers have gone for a very, modern open plan look and feel. The rooms open up onto one another and are warm and cozy, thanks to sleek grey wood floors, grey walls and stone facades dotted around the interior. This works in beautiful harmony with the sleek back doors and fireplace.
You'll notice that this space is very light, adding to that earthy ambiance. This is achieved by the large glass windows and doors in the space.
If we move into the kitchen, we can see how charming and full of character the home is. Innovation doesn't mean compromising on comfort or functionality.
The kitchen features very trendy and subtle beige cabinets and counter tops, as well as chocolate brown tiles.
You'll also notice that the designers have kept this space very minimalist, only including items on the counter tops that are necessary and functional. This creates a very sleek look and feel throughout.
If we make our way up the stairs, we can see that trend extends throughout the home. The large landing features a gorgeous black and white book shelf, which resembles a chess board.
The rest of the space is very plain—light wooden floors and white walls, but then the designers have included a splash of colour in the form of bright blue doors—magnificent!
The light in this space is funky and retro—one of our favourite features, which pulls this whole space together. Lighting is crucial in a home, creating romance, mystery and ambiance, so you want to choose lighting fixtures that complement your decor style.
In this space, we can see how subtle and serene a space can be, just by including soft lighting and warm, earthy tones.
This space features a gorgeous rug as well as some flowers, which add a soft touch to the grey room. The room leads into the bathroom and dressing room, which features soft lighting. Look how beautiful a soft glow can be in this space.
We end of our tour on the patio of this home, where the wooden facade block spills out onto a yellow wood balcony. Don't you love the spiral staircase that leads down onto it?
This is the perfect space for enjoying the view while sipping on a morning cup of coffee or an afternoon cocktail. Spaces like this allow for social time or quiet time, without having to be in the inside of the home. You can enjoy the sunshine and the warm weather!
Remember when it comes to outside furniture, to choose pieces that are not only comfortable but durable in the weather conditions.
This home works together in beautiful harmony, creating an innovative and cutting edge space that we would all love to live in.