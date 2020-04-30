Your browser is out-of-date.

The modern family home with a crisp and clean design

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Contemporary Residential Family Home, Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Small bedroom Wood White
Loading admin actions …

Today’s designer spotlight shines superbly onto the award-winning interior design firm Deborah Garth Interior Design International.  Located in Johannesburg, the company was founded in March 1992. Since then, it has gone from strength to strength while specialising in high-end residential-, corporate- and retail- designs with a unique (and sometimes super lavish) touch. 

With its top-notch team of contractors, sub-contractors, related industry professionals, suppliers and artisan designers, clients in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, and KwaZulu-Natal have come to expect a certain kind of excellence from Deborah Garth – and nobody’s been unhappy with any design results as far as we know! 

Let’s catch up with Deborah Garth and one of the company’s newer projects: a dead-end building that became a chic-yet-super-welcoming (and dreamy) family home.  

The passion of Deborah Garth Interior Design

Home Study Entrance Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Study/office Wood Yellow
Whether it’s a freshly built home or an existing one undergoing a modern renovation, working with the professionals of Deborah Garth brings you so much closer to your forever home. That’s because every step of a project (from drawing up initial concepts to ensuring the last bit of wallpaper is delivered and applied correctly) is overseen by the pros in charge. 

So, what does that mean for you, the client? It means a seamless and stress-free experience while the professionals in charge take care of every little bit of detail! 

This dreamy family home was no exception, which provides some extra space and comfort in the form of a home office / study space. Here we can appreciate the furnishings that come together neatly-yet-stylishly to craft a room where one can conduct business meetings, slay some deadlines, or just catch up (in peace and quiet) on some work, unpaid bills, etc. Wood makes up the majority of the material palette in here, adding texture and soft pattern (and a series of neutral / earthy-tinted colours) to various surfaces like those entry doors, the floor, furniture pieces, etc. 

Home Study Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Study/office Wood Yellow
Home Study Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Study/office Solid Wood Yellow
The main bedroom

Main Bedroom Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Small bedroom Engineered Wood Wood effect
Taking its cue from the welcoming study, the main bedroom also treats us to a welcoming design, albeit a much more calming one. Our favourite piece in here? It has to be that wall-mounted surface right behind the bed which also becomes an exceptional little display / storage shelf. 

The guest bedroom

Guest Bedroom Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Small bedroom Wood White
On to the guests' sleeping space where a more greyish, subtle colour scheme awaits us. But what really tickles our fancy in here is the little add-on pieces that help clear away as much clutter as possible (especially that eye-catching floating shelf stylishly snaking up the wall next to the wood-and-mirror wardrobe.

Guest Bedroom Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Small bedroom Wood Turquoise
The super inspiring bedroom for children

Kids Bedroom Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Small bedroom Wood White
No hot pinks. No surfaces splattered with Spiderman stickers or other typically boyish designs—because when you think outside the box (as these pros do), there is a world of potential to explore when it comes to styling up a children's bedroom.

For instance, this bedroom design can easily grow along with the children, with only minor alterations necessary here and there (replacing cartoon characters, slowly moving towards a more centred and mature colour palette, etc.) as they grow older.

The backyard patio and pool

Front Patio and Pool Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Multi-Family house Sandstone White
Finally, we discover that the exterior spaces are just as committed to style and functionality as the interior ones. That much is clear by taking one look at the backyard patio where a covered space neatly flows out of the house before transforming into a lush patch of grass… and then becoming a cool, welcoming swimming pool ripe and ready for that South African braai / pool party. 

Pool with Automated Cover Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Garden Pool Quartz Turquoise
And extra points need to be awarded to Deborah Garth for including some glamorous sculptures in the backyard garden. After all, it's the little things that help make up the memorable details of the bigger ones! 

Same professional, different project – let’s discover The high-end kitchen renovation by Deborah Garth Interior Design

Can you see yourself living the high life in this modern dream home?

