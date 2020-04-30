The modern family home with a crisp and clean design

Today’s designer spotlight shines superbly onto the award-winning interior design firm Deborah Garth Interior Design International. Located in Johannesburg, the company was founded in March 1992. Since then, it has gone from strength to strength while specialising in high-end residential-, corporate- and retail- designs with a unique (and sometimes super lavish) touch.

With its top-notch team of contractors, sub-contractors, related industry professionals, suppliers and artisan designers, clients in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, and KwaZulu-Natal have come to expect a certain kind of excellence from Deborah Garth – and nobody’s been unhappy with any design results as far as we know!

Let’s catch up with Deborah Garth and one of the company’s newer projects: a dead-end building that became a chic-yet-super-welcoming (and dreamy) family home.