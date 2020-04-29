5 fast ways to declutter your home

Dessiner Interior Architectural is a professional interior design firm located in Pretoria. Driven by a passion for design and top-notch results, Dessiner Interior Architectural offers clients various services to satisfy their needs and ensure first-rate design results (including interior design and decorating, space planning, and even furniture selection). Doesn’t matter if you wish to give your living room a new look, add an extension to your kitchen for more space or redo your entire house to increase its resale value, Dessiner Interior Architectural certainly possesses the expertise and manpower to accomplish gorgeous designs.
Let’s take a look at some of Dessiner Interior Architectural’s portfolio projects while dealing with today’s topic: decluttering.
“Three Rules of Work: Out of clutter find simplicity; From discord find harmony; In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity.” – Albert Einstein
We’re all familiar with that feeling of walking into a room just to be met by a space so committed to clutter it’s hard to decide where to start first. You might even experience an overwhelming feeling of hopelessness, but don’t worry. You are certainly not the first person to try and declutter a space to free up extra legroom and you definitely won’t be the last.
So, without wasting any more time, let’s see five ways in which to declutter your home quickly and efficiently…
Regardless of which room or space you tackle first, start with the obvious trash to reduce the volume of stuff. Packaging, broken pieces of whatever, outdated mail and pamphlets, expired coupons, empty bottles… unless you’re planning a DIY project on which you can use these elements, they add no value to your home currently and need to go.
It seems a lot of trash ends up in the kitchen, which is why it’s important not to overlook your cooking space during your decluttering mission. So, before you re-arrange your prized crockery- and glass collection in those kitchen cupboards, get the non-kitchen items out of the way first. The easier way to do this is to just toss all non-kitchen items on a pile, then sub-divide the pile by room (i.e. all toys go the kids’ room pile).
How many magazines, newspapers, and books are strewn around your TV / living room? True, we understand a living space can use some reading material, but nowhere does it state that your books and newspapers need to be scattered all over the place.
Minimise this space’s clutter by squaring up paper piles and reading materials. While a heap can make the clutter look twice as bad, a tidy pile of books or magazines can actually look like it belongs there (i.e. when placed neatly on your coffee table or a bookshelf).
Eliminate that overwhelming feeling by working on one bathroom drawer / shelf at a time. Compile all unused / outdated items into a heap and relocate / toss as is necessary. Only then can you start focusing on giving your bathroom a stylish new look with its newly acquired space!
Clutter influences us in unexpected ways, and that includes our sub-consciousness. Trying to get stuff done while being surrounded by endless paperwork, stationery and what not can actually cause a negative mood.
So, what do we do? Just like your kitchen and bathroom, anything that doesn’t add value to your home office / study needs to go. And that’s basically how you clear up a nice amount of legroom in your home in five easy steps!
