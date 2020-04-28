10 harmonious design ideas for a couple’s bedroom

If you and your significant other have been playing house for a while, you may know that tackling a DIY project as a couple is not all sunshine and butterflies. Let’s take today’s topic: decorating a bedroom together. You may be fighting to include as many blues and browns while your significant other votes for warmer tints of reds, oranges and perhaps a few hot pinks. Or vice versa. Can you see the problem? Obviously there needs to be some compromise from both parties before so much as a scatter cushion is purchased!
But don’t worry: with homify’s guide, we’ll skip couples’ therapy and proceed straight towards a stylish, welcoming bedroom design that is sure to please both parties.
Neutrals are here to save the day (again). Consider those bright and bold hues for another project (maybe your study or kitchen could do with a new colour palette). Stick to off-whites, creams, beiges and similar tints for your shared bedroom.
But remember that muted greens and blues (and even a lot of warmer hues) work quite well with a variety of neutral furnishings, so perhaps you could work that seafoam green (or other favourite colour of yours) into a wall painting, linen pattern, etc…
Admit it – hardwood floors are a great compromise seeing as they are easy to clean, can up a home’s resale value, plus it ensures that certain stylish ambience that no other flooring material can imitate.
And if you’re seeking a little soft underfoot sensation, there’s always a cosy area rug you can roll out atop that hardwood floor.
A tailored upholstered bed with lots of tufted padding at its headboard can ensure a world of comfort and style without leaning too far towards the feminine / masculine dividing line.
Colour can always be a bit personal. One way to avoid accent colours in a shared bedroom is to ditch hues for metallic or mirrored finishes instead, particularly for pricier pieces like table- and floor lamps.
You want to ensure both of you have adequate bedside storage, and for that we recommend a nightstand with drawers and doors, a basket, or a bureau on either side of the bed for those night-time creams, books, charger for your cellular phone, etc.
There’s no reason why your shared bedroom needs to have blank walls. Consider decorations that appeal to both of you and has meaning, like an enlarged photograph of you both on your wedding day / during one of your travels. And speaking of travelling, how about an oversized world map with pins of all the places you’ve already travelled together?
Just because you’re staying neutral with an area rug doesn’t mean it has to be the biggest piece of blah you’ve ever brought into your home. How about a tone-on-tone stripe or a chic graphic motif that flaunts a bit of detail and character without dominating the entire room?
You don’t want to overdo it with patterns, especially if your bedroom is on the smaller side. Thus, go with solid-coloured, high-quality bed linens, but feel free to mix up the tints and textures slightly to keep the overall feel posh and peaceful.
Remember that a couple’s bedroom isn’t just about compromising on style – it’s also about crafting a space that works for both of you, regardless of the time of day. That’s why it’s important to have proper light sources on both sides of the bed to ensure some late-night reading won’t disturb your partner.
No need to bury that bed under 1000 pillows and cushions. Exercise a bit of restraint and keep your bedroom’s accent pillow count to just a few of your (and that means both of you) favourites. It’s easier to accomplish this step if you save it for later in the design project once wall colours and rug patterns (and etc. and etc.) have already been sorted.
