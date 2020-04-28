10 harmonious design ideas for a couple’s bedroom

If you and your significant other have been playing house for a while, you may know that tackling a DIY project as a couple is not all sunshine and butterflies. Let’s take today’s topic: decorating a bedroom together. You may be fighting to include as many blues and browns while your significant other votes for warmer tints of reds, oranges and perhaps a few hot pinks. Or vice versa. Can you see the problem? Obviously there needs to be some compromise from both parties before so much as a scatter cushion is purchased!

But don’t worry: with homify’s guide, we’ll skip couples’ therapy and proceed straight towards a stylish, welcoming bedroom design that is sure to please both parties.