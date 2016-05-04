​The Family Home That’s Friendly Yet Fabulous

Here on homify 360°, we understand the importance of aesthetic value, whether it’s of a gorgeous patio, a striking living room couch, or simple window treatment. However, we also understand the importance of family, and how the arrival of little feet can change one’s life for the better.

That is the topic of today’s architectural highlight: a family who, upon realising that their household was about to increase, decided to upgrade to a more family-friendly residence. Korean architectural firm Hangul House Inc. was tasked with designing a family home that could comfortably cater for a family with two children, while still showing off strong values of style and beauty.

The end result? A house that combines the modern design with family cosiness, flaunts striking and light-flooded rooms, and creates the perfect balance between structural beauty and family lifestyle.

But see for yourself…