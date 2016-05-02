6 Fab Ideas for Roof Terraces!

Do you enjoy the twilight? In a place that you like to be when the sun rises or sets? The most suitable area to do so may be the one space that no-one ever thinks about. This is where you can enjoy the most panoramic views of the city and, if you're lucky, you can even see a nearby park with a gorgeous green zone.

Today we are talking about your roof! This is a place that deserves some careful studying and dedication. Perhaps it is the ideal place to install a terrace, where you can organise and enjoy fun times ahead with friends and family.

In this book of ideas, we give you seven spectacular suggestions. Among them you will find one that suits your tastes and circumstances!

Enjoy this space once it has been built, especially how it enlarges and extends the house.