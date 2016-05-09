Boost Your Sleep With These Bedroom Designs

Those deadlines at work, your mother-in-law’s birthday… we all have those thoughts and distractions that can hinder a good night’s sleep. Throw in increasingly long hours at the office and even more technologies to keep us up (thousands of new TV series and game apps), and it’s no wonder we feel more and more cranky every day.

Of course you know enough sleep is important; the problem is how do you get to that state of relaxation bliss? Well, as it turns out, the environment in which you choose to snooze plays a vital part. And here you thought all you had to do was count sheep and ensure your bed is soft. Think again!

Let’s see some easy ways in which you can enhance your sleeping pattern to wake up feeling refreshed and relaxed each and every morning!