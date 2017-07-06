Home improvement: 8 pergolas perfect for small gardens

Getting the right pergola (and building it) is surprisingly easy.

A pergola is essentially an outdoor room. It is an extension of your living space, and it can completely transform the look of a deck or patio and turn a seldom used space into a stylish outdoor room.The great thing about pergolas are that they define your outdoor space without closing it in. They make a versatile addition to any outdoor space because they can be customized to fit the style of your exteriors, whether it's formal or casual.

Pergolas are classic, architectural features that often covered the walkways in Italian Renaissance gardens. They bring us back to an era where art revolutionized our world. This timeless beautiful structure will never go out of style, and they serve a great purpose too. Pergolas put us back in touch with nature as they create a space where we can comfortably enjoy the outdoors. They provide just the right amount of shade for a seating area on the patio.

This idea guide features 8 different types of pergolas made with different materials and designs. There is a pergola here for all kinds of styles, needs, and budgets. We hope you will find some interesting and inspiring pergola ideas for your home here. Let's browse through these ideas together shall we?