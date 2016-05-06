Before and After: The Apartment With a New Lease on Life

This homify before and after feature looks at a dreary and gloomy miserable old apartment, one that was in drastic need of an upgrade to become filled with life again. The fantastic team of architects at Cota-Zero however, took up this challenge and created a stunning designer apartment, that will leave you amazed and astonished.
The apartment had the potential for greatness, but it was up to the brilliant architects to transform and renovate the old and dingy structure, to a home filled with light, brilliance and charming designer appeal. We cannot wait to enjoy this magnificent revamp.
The architects definitely had their hands full with this one! The interior lacked imagination, maintenance, lighting and charm! As part of its transformation, pipes were re-laid and replaces, walls were knocked out and removed and larger windows were added for more natural sunlight, not forgetting the flooring that was replaced for something newer and fresher. The home went from dull and lifeless to warm and inviting… let's take a look.
The updated living room space is trendy, stylish and comfortable. A pleasure to sit back and enjoy, don't you think? Frosted glass sliding doors, add a simple modern touch and separates the living room from the other parts of the apartment in a practical way, allowing light to shine through, even when the door is closed.
The all-white walls, warm wooden accents and simple flooring adds just enough cosiness, while maintaining the natural atmosphere of the space too. The space is now chic and updated! We simply just adore every aspect! But wait until you see more of the transformation…
The apartment had the potential for a bright and airy interior, but the potential was never realised and the balcony remained small and unimaginative. That is, until the architectural design team had a look at the space with new eyes.
The space allows for natural sunlight and ventilation to become a design feature of the apartment. The small window, now has a completely new and updated modern look! Can you even imagine the transformation? You won't believe it.
The living room is now light and bright from all angles. The natural sunlight that enters the space creates a cosy spot for an afternoon nap, while the brilliant lighting creates a great social zone for those evenings of entertaining. The apartment is so spacious and elegant.
The balcony is amazing, there is now a space to enjoy the breeze on the terrace, while admiring the city views. Add some patio furniture and create an outdoor dining space too! An extension of the interior has never been easier.
This kitchen is anything, but appetizing. The tiled walls, old cabinet doors and cramped style, lacks fascination and elegance. While there is a window in the kitchen, it still has a dark aspect about it and lacks another form of illumination.
The appliances are old, worn out and tattered, while the storage space is beyond boring. It's time this old kitchen enjoyed some new spice and stylish light! The amazing renovation will leave you speechless. A trendier and stylish kitchen revamp awaits.
This fantastic kitchen is now more spacious and has experienced an extensive makeover! The kitchen is brighter and more elegant this before with the addition of modern lighting creating a totally new and enjoyable interior.
This fantastic kitchen is now more spacious and has experienced an extensive makeover! The kitchen is brighter and more elegant this before with the addition of modern lighting creating a totally new and enjoyable interior.

The old tiled floors, cabinets and appliances were replaced with chic and modern alternatives, with the addition of a washing machine, dishwasher and a large cabinet for extra storage! The kitchen is separated from the rest of the apartment through a frosted glass sliding door. Modern living and comfortable in every way!