Before and After: The Apartment With a New Lease on Life

This homify before and after feature looks at a dreary and gloomy miserable old apartment, one that was in drastic need of an upgrade to become filled with life again. The fantastic team of architects at Cota-Zero however, took up this challenge and created a stunning designer apartment, that will leave you amazed and astonished.

The apartment had the potential for greatness, but it was up to the brilliant architects to transform and renovate the old and dingy structure, to a home filled with light, brilliance and charming designer appeal. We cannot wait to enjoy this magnificent revamp.