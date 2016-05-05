Modern Multi Family Sensibility

As the cost of living and rates increase across the world, families are opting to build homes where they can share the economic costs a lot better than before, with each family having their own private space, while maintaining the security of living together.

This brings us to this functional and practical edition of homify 360. The house we view today has the multi-family space in mind, whether it be a young family with elderly parents or grown up children that need the separate space from the rest of their relatives, this cosy apartment style building has each aspect covered. The three storey home designed by the team at Hangul House in Seoul, is sleek and modern and we cannot wait to see more!