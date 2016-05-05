Modern Multi Family Sensibility

As the cost of living and rates increase across the world, families are opting to build homes where they can share the economic costs a lot better than before, with each family having their own private space, while maintaining the security of living together.
This brings us to this functional and practical edition of homify 360. The house we view today has the multi-family space in mind, whether it be a young family with elderly parents or grown up children that need the separate space from the rest of their relatives, this cosy apartment style building has each aspect covered. The three storey home designed by the team at Hangul House in Seoul, is sleek and modern and we cannot wait to see more!
This house looks almost industrial in its design, with the strong exposed concrete walls and wooden features. It is situated within the city, and has an extraordinary yet attractive design that is charming and simple. The home makes for a fantastic feature in this street, don't you think?
The three storey modern home has a grey concrete exterior, but this adds a minimalist designer feature to the outside of the home, while the wood panelling adds a welcoming and comfortable accent too. The home is definitely anything but monotonous!
The interior space here sees a black and white kitchen that is filled with pleasant lighting, both natural and well-placed illumination. Each level of this home has its own living room and kitchen, as well as bedrooms and bathrooms, while a stairway connects the levels.
The white interior allows for the brilliant lighting to be enhanced and reflected throughout the space, making the room seem larger and spacious! The kitchen is complete with modern features, classic design and trendy colour scheme!
Let us now take a closer look at this cool and calm kitchen. The all-white cabinets, black splashback and sleek design make this kitchen a great designer feature of the modern home. The monochrome aspect is broken by the addition of grey, which adds another chic colour.
Natural sunlight enters this kitchen from a few large yet rectangular windows, this creates a cosy atmosphere during the day as well as ventilation, necessary in any kitchen! A simple stove and comfortable countertops completes this kitchen perfectly.
The entire interior of this modern multi-family home has a strong monochrome appeal, with a light grey being the only other colour introduced to the space. This means that the home has an ultra-modern and minimalist colour scheme, which is not necessarily a bad thing.
The living room space is spacious and elegant, with natural sunlight and ventilation being a key design feature throughout every room. There seems to be a consistency for a synergised, harmonious and conservative decor in this home, but with some fantastic furniture it could just be inspirational.
This image shows the second floor of the beautiful multi-storey family home, which houses a kitchen, living room space, two bedrooms and a bathroom in a spacious and well-lit environment. The simple wooden railing brings in a colourful feature similar to that of the wood panelled exterior.
The home is perfectly divided into separate quarters so family members each maintain their privacy, but can still be around each other when they feel like it. The home is like a modern take on the community experience, a feature often neglected in modern living.
The black and white bathroom blends in perfectly with the rest of the design and decor features in this modern multi-family mansion. The bathroom is simple and elegant with all the key features necessary in any bathroom space along with modern fixtures and fittings.
The large mirror and brilliant lighting as well as the window creates the illusion of a spacious bathroom, while the window ensures that ventilation is always part of the room too. If you liked this homify feature, then The House with an Obscure Shape will be a great read too.