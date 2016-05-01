A garden for each zodiac sign!

Astrology—a fascinating science that gives people insight into their personality, likes and dislikes.

Is it true that certain properties are attributed to the Zodiac? And will this influence our home and furnishing style? Having already looked at the relationship between the signs and interior decor (have a look at this ideabook on the best bedroom according to your star sign), we are now going to look at how landscaping can be affected.

Comfortable, harmonious, crazy or very classic? What does your Zodiac sign say about your preferences in the garden? Today we will give you insight and show you how easily you can turn your garden into your own personal paradise.