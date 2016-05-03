From Drab To Fab: Ideas For Your Interior Doors

When it comes to design opportunities for interior spaces, don’t think that you are limited to décor and furniture only. Interior doors offer prime opportunities for you to flaunt your chosen style and taste, as they can greatly enhance the look and feel of any room.
And, thankfully, plain white doors are not our only option. So many opportunities exist, from creating an elegant entrance for your dining room, to a fun and trendy focal point in your hallway. Combining unique materials and thinking outside the box in terms of colour can make that door not just a room divider, but also an integral part of your room’s visual presence.
Let’s see some fantastic ideas for you to consider for your home’s interior doors.
Shabby chic, sometimes also known as farmhouse- or cottage style, is very similar to French country. It is a warm and friendly approach for décor, which is why many homes flaunt this design in at least one room. The style draws in people because it not only embraces imperfection, but also celebrates it.
Some characteristics of shabby chic include: simple and uncluttered, textural (such as woven materials, wicker, wood, etc.), and weathered or worn. So, you can be sure that a weather-roughened wooden door will create an instant sense of warmth and welcome to your home.
Interested? Simply use a door with a few layers of paint and sand down certain areas to reveal the old layers of paint. This will add a vintage feel and old charm look to the door, even though it may not necessarily be an old door.
The primary function of doors is to create privacy; however, they are capable of so much more, like adding a good dose of natural light to your home.
Installing a stained glass panel to your door will ensure a delicious batch of sunlight to your interior space, while illuminating the indoors in a lovely warm glow. Glass not only creates more light in your home, but offers a sense of space as well. And if privacy is a big concern for you, you can always opt for frosted or obscure panels.
If you don’t want to opt for inserting glass into the door, you can add a series of small mirrors to the door, as their light-reflecting capabilities will have pretty much the same effect on your interiors.
If you’re an old cowboy movie fanatic, then a Wild West touch might just be up your alley. So how does a barn-style door sound?
Whether swinging or sliding, barn doors are charmingly reminiscent of the country vibe, and can serve as modern and trendy transitions between rooms. This can also be a terrific feature for your rustic-style home, or can be a great touch to that shabby chic space.
Feel free to embellish your barn doors with decorative trim. Or use a stencil to create elaborate designs and decals on the doors and use a rotary tool to engrave the designs in the wood.
homify hint: For a bit of charm and humour that the kids are sure to love, have a stencil of a family member’s face, with words such as
Wanted! Cookie Jar Thief, engraved on the door.
Want to opt for something more modern and space-saving? Glass sliding doors can be a very clever option.
Hallways are generally considered to be a transitional space, and don’t usually offer up lots of legroom (considering that we still want a nice side table, some wall art and such to keep our décor levels up). Accommodating a glass sliding door here will not only save you space (as the door won’t open up into the hall/room), but can also take your décor up a notch with a contemporary/futuristic touch.
And privacy? Frosted glass is a stylish solution, plus a very hot trend to follow.
Or how about just adding a good dose of paint for a striking colour? A door that is painted in a contrasting colour to the wall (like a bright green against a pale orange) will certainly grab attention, but it can also visually chop up a small room.
If you want a sleeker, seamless look, or if the door is in an awkward spot like near a corner or at the end of a hallway, then have the door and its trim painted in the same colour as the walls.
Use semi-gloss paint to give a basic door a little distinction, or high-gloss paint to give a good-looking door more presence. And since we regularly touch doors, they tend to get a little grimy from use; paint that has at least some shine is easier to wipe clean than flat paint.
If you plan to paint your door in a bold colour, match it to the room's accent colour so it fits in. Pastel yellow, minty green or pale aqua are popular choices for a shabby chic-style; deep shades of green or red have more classic appeal; bright colours bring in a modern edge; while pairing white with black, pale gray or tanned tones helps create a minimalist look.
Want something that’s a little different, but also sophisticated? Arched or rounded-top interior doors bring a level of style that is almost unmatched by any other door type. Whether it’s a single- or a double door, an arched top ensures a sense of weight and visual purpose in your interior space. And if they’re made from thick, dark wood, it only adds to the dramatic effect!
But you’re not stuck with just one choice. You can also choose glass-panelled, light-timber arched doors. Or add some paint to change that timber into the colour of your choice.
Note, however, that installing an arched or rounded-top door will require structural changes to standard door openings. Therefore, these installations shouldn't be attempted without the help of a professional contractor or door installer.
homify hint: Incorporate a glass French door (with an arched top) into your living room for a little old-fashioned charm that also allows that natural light to flow freely from room to room.