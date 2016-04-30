Exterior Nightmare? 5 Ways to Intervene!

Often the exterior of our home isn't as cared for or as stylish as the interior. We may believe that decorating and titivating the exterior of the house is a waste of time or we may let small repair jobs fall by the wayside. After a few years, these small repair jobs become bigger and bigger and then it just seems too expensive and tiring to fix.

In today's homify book of ideas, we are going to show you how important the outside of the home is, where the whole family plays, rests and relaxes as well as where many of us spend hours with loved ones, especially in the summer months.

It doesn't matter if you have a large yard with a garden or a small terrace, the important thing is the desire to want to modernise and breathe new life into this space. So we are going to present five exterior examples, before and after receiving some love and care, and you'll see just how much of a difference a little transformation can make.

So let's go!