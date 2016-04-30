Exterior Nightmare? 5 Ways to Intervene!

Often the exterior of our home isn't as cared for or as stylish as the interior. We may believe that decorating and titivating the exterior of the house is a waste of time or we may let small repair jobs fall by the wayside. After a few years, these small repair jobs become bigger and bigger and then it just seems too expensive and tiring to fix.
In today's homify book of ideas, we are going to show you how important the outside of the home is, where the whole family plays, rests and relaxes as well as where many of us spend hours with loved ones, especially in the summer months.
It doesn't matter if you have a large yard with a garden or a small terrace, the important thing is the desire to want to modernise and breathe new life into this space. So we are going to present five exterior examples, before and after receiving some love and care, and you'll see just how much of a difference a little transformation can make.
So let's go!
Although there are some colourful plants and flowers, this terrace needs a jolt of personality and trend to turn it into something more modern and current.
The tiles have also been damaged by too much sun as well as wear and tear and there is way too much unused space. There is so much potential that is being wasted here!
This transformation is no doubt shocking. It is exactly the same place presented in the previous image, can you believe it?
The patio has been covered in trendy wooden slats, while beautiful, outdoor furniture has been included in this space to make it more welcoming and warm.
Most importantly, however, is the gorgeous gazebo that has been installed, making this space a perfect dining area as well as a place to relax. This is a radical transformation!
This home is old and lacks any form of style. However, it runs alongside a beautiful lake, which unfortunately can not be seen very clearly from this balcony. What a shame! This is a space where you need to make the most of its position. You'll see that the designers have caught onto this!
Wow, what a transformation! The structure is now incredibly light, where transparent materials and light have been utilised. The balcony is also now an integral part of the house, while in the previous photo the overgrown garden blocked the view.
Specht Architects have transformed this space into an elegant and well-organised patio, complete with a table and chairs, which give it a rustic and cozy look.
This old house was in poor condition and at the time of listing, was damaged from all of the surrounding soil.
The house was positioned on a hill that stretched from one end to the other of the property. The only solution was to take the front section of the house and level it out, making the most of the natural slope. A path was also created with stones, gravel and plants.
The altitude then gives way to a corner space, which looks like a cave has been dug into the ground. This folds out onto a patio, which has been furnished with rustic furniture. A truly inspired space!
Of course, nature is fundamental to any design, but when it starts to invade the house, it becomes a problem!
The humidity generated by all of these trees and plants can also be very detrimental to a structure, causing a lot of damage. There is a limit to incorporating nature when it comes to architecture.
After a radical transformation of this space, we can see how the designers have incorporated partitions with large, bright windows. This allows those in the interior space to still enjoy the wonderful landscape outside. The overgrowth has been eliminated and a wood covering has taken its place.
Some of the trees are still here, but it's a distant memory of the small jungle that once stood here. This is an elegant and romantic space.
The small patio that we see here has been completely abandoned, just like the rest of the house. The style resembles the houses that we usually see in films set in the Wild West. Very quaint!
And now this! The level of the outdoor patio is now equal to that of the internal floor. The column is finished in bricks, while the rest of the house is completed in a reddish wood. These are very appropriate colours and materials for this scene.
The house has been renovated by YNOX and its new shades contrast with the neutral tone of the external paving.
