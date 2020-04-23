5 trendy ideas for your 2020 bathroom remodel

Francois Marais Architects was established back in 1996. Since then it has grown and evolved to become one of the country’s most prestigious architectural firms evidenced by its commitment to high-end designs, a bustling portfolio, plus its ever-growing client list. Operating through two branches (Cape Town and Johannesburg), Francois Marais Architects specialises in designing energy efficient and green-star rated buildings for both commercial- and residential spaces.

Today, we get inspired by some of Francois Marais Architects’ past bathroom designs while picking up one or two (or five) tips to help you get the most out of your bathroom (style-wise) for that little renovation project you might have been planning this year…