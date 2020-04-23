5 trendy ideas for your 2020 bathroom remodel

Francois Marais Architects was established back in 1996. Since then it has grown and evolved to become one of the country’s most prestigious architectural firms evidenced by its commitment to high-end designs, a bustling portfolio, plus its ever-growing client list. Operating through two branches (Cape Town and Johannesburg), Francois Marais Architects specialises in designing energy efficient and green-star rated buildings for both commercial- and residential spaces.
Today, we get inspired by some of Francois Marais Architects’ past bathroom designs while picking up one or two (or five) tips to help you get the most out of your bathroom (style-wise) for that little renovation project you might have been planning this year…
Tub trends have seen a certain rise and fall over the past few decades – and right now that trend is at a peak once again. But think less bulky designs this time. The problem is that not every bathroom has adequate space for a large, free-standing tub, which is why Japanese soaking tubs (also called ofuro tubs) are so hot right now. These models are smaller and deeper than your average bathtub, plus they have a bench seat for extra convenience.
Oh, and did we mention that they are available in multiple different finish options and can help you save on water bills as they consume less water?
It’s already happening: more and more people have replaced their crisp and clear bathroom colour palettes with darker, more daring hues to up that elegance factor (and because professionals like Interior Designers have told us that it’s the trendy thing to do in 2020). But if you’re not one for black-as-night tints in your bathing space, consider something warmer like brown / dark beige hues instead.
We are all aware of how popular walk-in showers with no thresholds have been lately, and the good news is you don’t have to get rid of yours. Just change one thing to make it 100% style-wise for 2020: switch up those tiles for larger, oversized designs. By minimising grout lines, these generously large tiles ensure an even more seamless look (and give the illusion of a bigger space).
Fresh in from Europe are decorative cement tiles to add some more detail and character to South African bathroom designs. With hand-crafted tiles flaunting interesting patterns and colours, you can gift your bathroom with a certain ‘personality’, depending on the style of the tiles you choose, of course.
But if the idea of tiles with eye-catching patterns in your otherwise sleek bathroom is too much to stomach, maybe consider adding charm via something else, like window treatment or your towel collection.
Warning: this trend is not for everyone, but we’ve included it nevertheless so that you’re aware of it as you’ll probably be seeing it more and more (this year, at least). With all the dark hues and funky tile patterns, it only makes sense that the industrial vanity would join the style party. After all, it presents a sleek and modern look, has an edgy vibe thanks to those strong lines and raw materials, plus is excellent for smaller bathrooms as most of them are wall-mounted (meaning they take up no floor space whatsoever).
Got a style problem in your home’s living / seating area? Then you might be interested in these 6 tips to help you redecorate your living room.