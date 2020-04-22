Style your home (from home) with CS Design online!

With the majority of businesses closed and people working from home (or not) due to the current health situation, many people have had to put their dreams of new house designs / renovations on hold. Fortunately, one professional interior designer, CS Design, started thinking outside the box and about the future. But first, a little bit more about said professional…

Sandton-based CS Design is a experienced interior design firm focused on providing deluxe solutions and eye-catching results that are both inspirational and functional for its various South African (and some overseas) clients. From residential- to commercial projects, the firm has successfully completed a rich collection of projects both locally and overseas (UK and New York), and has even walked away with an SA Decorex Excellence Award for its valued design services.

The founder of CS Design, Carin Shardelow, kick-started her design career in 1985 in London with an interior design course. Following this was a stint in New York City to broaden her experiences and start networking, which is also where CS Design was started.

Now back to CS Design’s plan, which is to allow potential clients to kick-start their planning and designs from the comfort of their own home to start setting the stage for an official design / renovation project as soon as the world returns to normal. Let’s explain in more detail how this works…