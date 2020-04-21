7 facts about prefab homes you probably didn’t know

Prefab homes? Yes, that is a term, and it’s a shorter way of saying ‘prefabricated’ homes, which can also be called ‘modular’ homes. These refer to houses whose parts are designed off-site in standard sections before being transported to the main site where they can be assembled and installed to make… yes, you guessed it, a full-blown structure that can work just like any other regular residential home! And it’s a concept that’s taking the world by storm (just speak to any professional in the industry, like an Architect or Interior Designer, if you don’t believe us).

Care to find out more about prefab houses? Here at homify we aim to please…