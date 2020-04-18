How to properly clean your home and fight the Coronavirus

Located in Johannesburg Spegash Interiors has grown and evolved to become one of South Africa’s most prestigious (and busiest) interior design firms. With an ever-growing portfolio to boot, Spegash Interiors presents a variety of projects that can teach us all a few things about first-rate style, luxurious spaces, and how an appropriately decorated room (or house) can influence one’s lifestyle.

But today we are not focusing on the array of services that Spegash Interiors provides to clients. We also won’t be tackling one of the company’s latest design / renovation projects. Instead, we will be using some of the firm’s past projects as visual aids on how to properly clean house, since cleaning house has never been more important than now!

As the Coronavirus continues to spread germs and mayhem outside, we are reminded of just how powerless one can feel when it comes to the great outdoors. But what about inside your home where most of us are currently confined to? Fortunately, in our homes we still have more power than we realise, especially when it comes to keeping our interiors clean and germ-free.

Let’s see what you can do from today to reduce the amount of contamination on your home’s surfaces.