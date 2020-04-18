How to properly clean your home and fight the Coronavirus

Located in Johannesburg Spegash Interiors has grown and evolved to become one of South Africa’s most prestigious (and busiest) interior design firms. With an ever-growing portfolio to boot, Spegash Interiors presents a variety of projects that can teach us all a few things about first-rate style, luxurious spaces, and how an appropriately decorated room (or house) can influence one’s lifestyle.
But today we are not focusing on the array of services that Spegash Interiors provides to clients. We also won’t be tackling one of the company’s latest design / renovation projects. Instead, we will be using some of the firm’s past projects as visual aids on how to properly clean house, since cleaning house has never been more important than now!
As the Coronavirus continues to spread germs and mayhem outside, we are reminded of just how powerless one can feel when it comes to the great outdoors. But what about inside your home where most of us are currently confined to? Fortunately, in our homes we still have more power than we realise, especially when it comes to keeping our interiors clean and germ-free.
Let’s see what you can do from today to reduce the amount of contamination on your home’s surfaces.
In short, cleaning means to physically remove organic matter like germs and dirt from a certain surface (such as sweeping a floor, dusting a table, etc.). Disinfection focuses more on the use of chemicals to kill germs on a surface (like spraying a disinfectant spray on your coffee table, kitchen counters, etc.).
Take note that cleaning is still crucial, as organic matter may inhibit or reduce the disinfectant’s ability to kill germs.
Put someone who coughs or sneezes without covering their mouths in a room and it’s very likely that the surfaces close to them will be contaminated with germs pretty quickly. But remember that hands are also responsible for transferring pathogens from one spot to another. Thus, anything in your home that’s been touched by someone deserves a proper cleaning.
Some of the more frequently touched items (that a lot of us tend to overlook in our homes) include door handles, TV remotes, fridge- and freezer doors, kitchen cupboards, countertop surfaces in kitchens and bathrooms, taps, and electronic devices like iPads and phones.
Although the Coronavirus has managed to scare countless people, it’s important to remember that it’s a delicate structure that’s quite vulnerable in the environment. Both heat and detergents, including soap, can stop it from functioning. And that’s where YOU come in!
If you think that a surface in your home might have been contaminated with the virus, your best bet is to tackle it with a common household disinfectant. Just remember to wash your hands after cleaning (or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer) and avoid touching your eyes, mouth or nose. When it comes to cleaning options, consider popular choices like paper towels, cloths or disposable wipes.
How you clean can also make all the difference. Remember, you don’t want to re-contaminate surfaces while cleaning. To do it properly, work from one side of a surface (like a dining table) to the other wiping in “S” shapes to clean. If you’re using a cloth, always wash it (and your hands) afterwards and leave it to dry.
Hot water and detergent is excellent for doing dishes and cutlery. That places quite the importance on your dishwasher (if you have one), since it uses hotter water than one’s hands can tolerate.
For those without dishwashers or for cleaning objects that aren’t dishwasher-friendly (such as those deluxe wine glasses that only come out for special occasions), wear latex gloves to protect your hands from the hot water. And remember not to touch your face!
Laundry day isn’t going away anytime soon. During this crisis, continue to use your normal washing liquid, but use the warmest setting on your washing machine to properly clean contaminated laundry. Ensure that everything dries completely before bringing it back into your home. But there’s no point in ruining any clothing or materials, so always check the manufacturer’s instructions before continuing.
But what if you have a sick person in your home? Their laundry can still be washed with the rest of the household’s, but just ensure that, when handling contaminated items like towels or sheets, you avoid shaking them to reduce the risk of spreading germs.
And of course it goes without saying that you should always wash your hands immediately after touching any contaminated laundry.
