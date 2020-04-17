Embrace green living with these 6 eco-friendly tips

The professional team in charge of today’s inspirational piece is A4AC Architects, located in Johannesburg. Although the firm might be only a few years old, its growing portfolio showcases quite the variety of projects.

A4AC Architects offers numerous services to clients, from architectural plans and interior designs to construction documentation and management services – with equal dedication to the residential spaces, commercial designs, and community projects. A4AC Architects has completed a number of design projects, both locally and throughout the African continent. Describing themselves as “a young -but experienced- group of Architects”, these professionals specialise in giving old shipping containers a second chance in life by transforming them into anything from residential houses to commercial- and community structures such as snack shops, restaurants, etc.

Today, we take a look at some of A4AC Architects’ portfolio pieces while detailing various ways in which we can all make our homes more eco-friendly – something that all of us should be striving towards, just in case you missed the memo that it’s 2020 and we all need to be doing what we can to embrace greener lifestyles!