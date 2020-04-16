6 tips to help you redecorate your living room

Metaphor Design is the professional team bringing us our latest inspirational piece. Situated in Johannesburg, Metaphor Design is an interior design firm that brings a wealth of experience, talent, and creativity to every project. Established in 2012 by Lane Reeves, the firm is working on a growing portfolio detailing numerous projects completed throughout the country. Taking on projects valued at R250 000 and over, Metaphor Design is no stranger to upping the style while pleasing the client, regardless of whether it’s for residential designs, corporate spaces, or hospitality projects.

And speaking of residential designs, today we are zooming in on one of the home’s main socialising spaces – the living room – and seeing what to do (and how to do it) in case your living room requires some stylish upgrading for the rest of 2020’s socialising.