6 tips to help you redecorate your living room

Metaphor Design is the professional team bringing us our latest inspirational piece. Situated in Johannesburg, Metaphor Design is an interior design firm that brings a wealth of experience, talent, and creativity to every project. Established in 2012 by Lane Reeves, the firm is working on a growing portfolio detailing numerous projects completed throughout the country. Taking on projects valued at R250 000 and over, Metaphor Design is no stranger to upping the style while pleasing the client, regardless of whether it’s for residential designs, corporate spaces, or hospitality projects.
And speaking of residential designs, today we are zooming in on one of the home’s main socialising spaces – the living room – and seeing what to do (and how to do it) in case your living room requires some stylish upgrading for the rest of 2020’s socialising.
Any space’s colours will influence how people feel, think and act. And for your living room, those colours are key to creating a seamless living zone aesthetic. Will you choose a subtle neutral palette made up of off-whites and greys? How about a slightly warmer palette of beiges and browns? Or something much brighter / bolder, perhaps?
Just don’t make the mistake of picking your wall / paint colours before your furniture. Paint is not pricey, so it’s cheaper to choose the more expensive pieces first and then hunting for the perfect paint colour to complement those furniture- and décor pieces instead of the other way around.
This is your chance to finally decide which pieces are important to you and which ones would be better suited at someone else’s home. For example, do you really need an extra coffee table with two tub chairs over in that corner, or are you willing to trade it for a more functional piece such as a piano?
Plan your living room configuration and be very sure about where you place a specific piece of furniture and how you plan on using it. Also be sure about your specific design style (modern, colonial, classic… ), as that’ll help you sift quicker through furniture pieces.
A cost-effective sofa might save you money now, but will it last for years and years? When considering a good couch, consider your lifestyle. Are there kiddies in your home who love nothing better than to jump on sofas with their grimy little hands? Then a top-of-the-range design in pure white (and no throws or blankets whatsoever) might not be your best bet!
A good focal point anchors a room and helps draw you into the space. Sometimes homeowners like to turn a neat architectural design into a focal point, such as a fireplace. Other times a piece of furniture becomes the accent point of a room, like a television.
Whatever you deem worthy enough to be your living room’s focal point, focus on arranging your furniture so couches and chairs can easily face that TV, fireplace, painting, stone-clad wall, or whatever else you decided on.
Regardless of which part of the house you’re working on, measurements are vital. Ensure proper balance in your living room by picking out furniture pieces that are up to scale. Remember that, to avoid a cluttered- or empty vibe, the size of the things you put in your living room must be proportional to the amount of space you have available.
With a living room, there’s less of a focus on utility compared to a space like a kitchen, yet there are also things that just can’t be overlooked. In order to enjoy a beautifully decorated living room, you must include each of the three main types of lighting: ambient, task and accent. Remember to layer light sources to make your living room more bright and open.
We recommend overhead chandeliers to make a great accent for your living room, otherwise recessed lighting could also work. Start layering your living room’s lighting by adding some floor- or table lamps on your side tables, accent lights on the walls or bookshelves like sconces or even candles. Remember to have proper illumination around your focal point, especially if it’s something people will be focused on for a long time, like a TV.
