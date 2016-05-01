Now That's A Dream Terrace!

Mediterranean-style terraces have not yet failed to enchant people throughout the centuries. These generous and exotic designs are very popular in modern homes and properties. Who wouldn't want a space like this to grace their home? Full of warmth and dynamism, a Mediterranean style terrace can turn any piece of land into a flamboyant escape.

Today we will look at how the architecture and interior design firm, My Home Design, created such a Mediterranean alcove out of a very ordinary rooftop area in Alicante, Spain.

We will take a closer look at this project today, and see how a very ordinary rooftop is turned into a stunning terrace with magnificent views across the city. Let's take a tour…