Now That's A Dream Terrace!

Mediterranean-style terraces have not yet failed to enchant people throughout the centuries. These generous and exotic designs are very popular in modern homes and properties. Who wouldn't want a space like this to grace their home? Full of warmth and dynamism, a Mediterranean style terrace can turn any piece of land into a flamboyant escape.
Today we will look at how the architecture and interior design firm, My Home Design, created such a Mediterranean alcove out of a very ordinary rooftop area in Alicante, Spain.
We will take a closer look at this project today, and see how a very ordinary rooftop is turned into a stunning terrace with magnificent views across the city. Let's take a tour…
Here we can see the rooftop space that which My Home Design had to redesign. It is found in a prime location, with a view of the Alicante skyline. Other than that, the space is unimaginative and dull, making one think that even with the panoramic view surrounding it, you would not be able to enjoy the area fully.
The general square shape of the space allows for a traditional layout. The beige ceramic tiles used to pave the area looks dull and half-hearted for a Mediterranean spirit. Now, if we had terracotta tiles instead of these, we would at least have something to work with. It is clear that the architects and designers had their work cut out for them!
Mediterranean style is a melting pot of different cultures. Incorporating elements of Greece, Italian, French and Spanish design styles, it picks up the unique influences of each. Few styles are as evocative and emphatic as Mediterranean genre, and we can easily see why the designers chose it for this Spanish terrace space.
There is a twist to this terrace, however, and it involves the use of more modern elements in conjunction with the traditional Mediterranean influences. We can clearly see this in the parasol screens used to cover the area, which consist of geometric cut-outs spanned across the deck and over one another. This is only fitting, since the building to which the terrace belongs, is itself in a modern style.
So, let us take a closer look at the space, working our way from the ground up. We can see that the designers completely changed the flooring of the space. Instead of the drab, ceramic tiles we saw in the first image, we now find a very stylish dark-wood deck.
The choice of wood as material for flooring on the terrace is a calculated one. The natural warmth of wood is incomparable, and is well-suited to the Mediterranean spirit. The dark colour is also less reflective than tiles, making the area softer on the eyes on very bright days, and also retaining more heat from the sunlight to enjoy once evening draws in.
The furniture for this Mediterranean terrace had also been given due consideration. Although traditional Mediterranean style would usually have metal-framed furniture with cursive patterns and plentiful ornamentation at the forefront of such a terrace, we have already found that the space we are dealing with here has more of a flair for the modern.
The furnishings picked for the space is natural and subdued, blending in well with the rest of the space, and surely making any visitor feel like they can melt into the midday afternoon. The darkly coloured synthetic rattan furniture blends into the colour of the deck, and is conveniently weather-proof. This is complemented by neat seat cushions, ottomans, and a foldable table in lighter wood.
We get just a little glimpse of the view from the terrace here, and it looks very promising. The panoramic sights from this spot is certainly the star of the show, and the terrace adornments had to respect that.
When choosing plants for a Mediterranean terrace, one has to make sure to opt for evergreen species and those which stay fragrant throughout the year. Here we can see that the architects have heeded this advice, since potted perennial species were chosen to decorate the deck.
Shorter plants have been used near the balcony balustrade, as not to obstruct the panoramic view of the city below. The other, taller plants situated around the terrace border the area and elegantly frame the view beyond the ledge.
