A simple and stylish loft home

Simple and streamlined homes have gained increased popularity since the turn of the modern age, and seems that it will not lose momentum any time soon. One-roof house designs are one of the ways in which the ethic of minimalism is best portrayed, and we see a great number of such buildings making their way into popular residential plans.

Today on homify 360, we will take a look at another such a design. This one-roof house is, however set apart by its natural aesthetic brought about by the use of particular materials. The open, barn-like structure in the suburbs is divided only by a loft space, giving the home a touch of a city lifestyle.

Join us to take a closer look at this interesting modern home in France!