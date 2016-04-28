Big tricks for furnishing a small kitchen

As we have noted here on homify before, the average home size is shrinking, and urban living in small spaces are becoming more prevalent. This does not mean that people’s desire for fully functional and exciting living space are diminishing too. It is possible to live full lives in small spaces, and more people are starting to prefer this.

The limitations of size are felt in one room in particular, namely the kitchen. A kitchen is used every day and several times a day, and therefore we may be more aware of its restrictions than that of other rooms. There are ways to make the most out of your small kitchen, however, and they are wide-ranging and easy to apply.

Today on homify we will present to you just a few tips to furnish your small kitchen, making it feel bigger and promoting optimal function. Let’s begin!