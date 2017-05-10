Home improvement: 6 tips for making a garden overnight

In our increasingly techno-centric and fast-paced society, we find ourselves becoming more and more impatient and less willing to invest a lot of time in projects. This does not, however, mean that we don’t want to reap to fruits of such projects’ end results.
Well, with all of the latest innovations at our fingertips, it becomes increasingly possible to gain the rewards while circumventing the effort one had to go to in the past. Our lives are filled with instant-everything.
It’s not always necessary to make use of the latest technology for an instant project either. Today on homify we will take you through a few easy steps to make your own instant garden, and we’re sure you’ll find it’s much simpler than you imagined. Intrigued? Then read on…
Ever looked at your garden space and thought it looks drab and lifeless? Or maybe you’ve just moved into a new home and have to start a garden from scratch. The point is, you might feel like there is a big task ahead of your, but that does not necessarily need to be the case. Why not opt for an instant garden?
An instant garden is, essentially, a shortcut for getting your ideal garden – such a great shortcut, in fact, that it can be done overnight. The trick is to use mature plants, both flowering and foliage, instead of nursing them from seeds or seedlings. The last couple of years have seen a great increase in the sale of large potted shrubs and medium-sized trees. It’s not hard to imagine why – people find it much easier to go with the ready-made than put in years of effort with no guarantees of success.
Although an instant garden will save you much time and effort, it may also set you back a bit more money than a traditional one. If you have the means, however, it will be well worth the expenditure. You do also want to avoid costly mistakes, though, and therefore it is paramount to plan properly. Before you start buying plants and other items, you must choose an overall look for your garden. If you decide on the design and layout of your garden first, it will be easier to pick the right plants and buy only what is necessary.
You have to think about what kind of atmosphere you are looking to create in your garden. This is, of course, an important step in garden design and not only when it comes to instant ones. It can be a very bad choice to choose your plants at random and make the garden a pool of different ideas. Rather stick to one style, and make sure it accentuates your home. If, for example, you have a minimalist house with strong geometric overtones, you can look at a few basic trees and shrubs which are neatly trimmed and proportioned.
When it comes to planning the layout and design of your garden, you should also keep hedges and screens in account. Instant gardening can solve very specific problems for you. Often one of the biggest problems that need solving, in blocking out unsightly views or creating privacy. This can easily be done by adding a hedge, but who has time for the dedicated pruning and growing of these structures?
Well, there’s no need to worry about that anymore, since nowadays you can buy mature hedges from your local gardening centre or from specialist companies. These can get costly, but may still be cheaper and more practical than installing a wall or other division.
The instant hedges are about 2 meters high, which will ensure privacy where you want it, and it is also a classy way to divide your garden area into different sections.
After all the planning and deciding on your layout of choice, we get to the fun part: Choosing the different plants for your garden. If you know what style you want for your garden, it will be easy to decide on which plants to buy. Italian cypress (Cupressus sempervirens) and olive trees, for example, will transform your garden into a Mediterranean paradise and remind you of the Italian countryside.
When it comes to buying mature trees, which you would surely want to do with a large plot of land, you will need to enlist the help of a professional. Some nurseries and garden centres do also offer these services, and many will give you a free consultation when you go to ask about which plants would work best in your layout.
When buying mature trees, which will be a substantial investment, it is important to inspect each one carefully. Look out for signs of damage and makes sure that the trees have neat, symmetrical branches. It is well worth it to make a trip down to the nursery to look at the plants for yourself, as pictures you find on nurseries’ websites may vary greatly from the real thing.
Now once you have all of your plants and the good advice of experts, it’s vital not to just dig in and plant everything immediately. This ideabook is about making a garden overnight after all, and there is a good reason for this time specification.
You will have to mix the soil for your garden beds, and this mixture will have to sit overnight for the best results. Depending on your plants, you will have to work differing ratios of compost and slow-release fertilizer into your garden beds. Your nursery agent can advise on the right formula for your specific plant combination. Leaving this mixture overnight is very important in order for the micro-organisms that will feed your plants to populate the garden beds.
You will also want to leave your plants (which are still potted at this stage) outside overnight on the spots where you hope to plant them. This strategy will allow the plants to get used to the garden bed’s particular microclimate and avoid them suffering from shock when planted directly into foreign ground.
Now that you have your beautiful instant garden just the way you wanted it, you will have to be mindful of its upkeep. Maintenance of a garden does not have to be hard, expensive or time-consuming, as long as you take regular and good care of the plants.
Most plants require fertile, well-drained soil, but there are those coming from warmer climates that require more acidic soil or very good drainage. Make sure to consult your nursery on which of your plants require specialised care.
The first few years of your new garden’s life will require attentiveness on your part when it comes to watering. Plants experience water stress when they get too much of it, and experienced gardeners will tell you that you can identify this by a haziness around the plant’s leaf outline. On the other hand, if it hasn’t rained in a week, soak the plants thoroughly with a hose pipe at the base of their stems.
And that’s it folks—all you need to know about creating and maintaining your instant garden. I couldn’t be simpler! If you caught the gardenening-bug, take a look at how you can: Boost your garden with a pond.