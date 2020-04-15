5 questions to ask your architect before a home extension

The professional team in charge of today’s piece is Rykon Construction, the resourceful home-building team located in Johannesburg. Founded back in 2001, Rykon Construction has evolved and expanded and is currently one of South Africa’s leading professionals in the building / construction industry.

Three divisions operate at Rykon Construction, each consisting of its own devoted team flourishing in their unique area: Construction, Roofing, and Maintenance. Together, these teams are committed to first-rate results for clients’ unique projects which include building brand-new houses, implementing alterations to existing structures, plus renovations and extensions.

And speaking of extensions, is such a project in your near future? Have you been fantasising about extending that kitchen, adding more legroom to that open-floor layout, or just treating your household to some more space (perhaps an extra bathroom) in general?

Then you’re going to want to present these 5 very important questions to your architect…