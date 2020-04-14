How to best furnish an open-plan layout

Located in Randburg, Johannesburg, Top Centre Properties Group is a full-service property development company specialising in the completion of architectural and construction projects. The group structure of the firm, which was founded in 2014, can be divided into three key areas: Architecture, Construction, and Property Development, with each division encompassing its own unique grouping of professionals to ensure first-rate results for clients.

Although a variety of construction and design projects have been successfully completed by Top Centre Properties Group in Johannesburg, its service areas also extend to Pretoria, Cape Town, Durban, the rest of South Africa, as well as select international locations.

Today we take a look at some of Top Centre Properties Group’s open-plan layouts and discover a few of the best ways to proceed when it comes to finding the best possible furniture layout for your open-plan space.