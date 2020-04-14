How to best furnish an open-plan layout

Located in Randburg, Johannesburg, Top Centre Properties Group is a full-service property development company specialising in the completion of architectural and construction projects. The group structure of the firm, which was founded in 2014, can be divided into three key areas: Architecture, Construction, and Property Development, with each division encompassing its own unique grouping of professionals to ensure first-rate results for clients.
Although a variety of construction and design projects have been successfully completed by Top Centre Properties Group in Johannesburg, its service areas also extend to Pretoria, Cape Town, Durban, the rest of South Africa, as well as select international locations.
Today we take a look at some of Top Centre Properties Group’s open-plan layouts and discover a few of the best ways to proceed when it comes to finding the best possible furniture layout for your open-plan space.
Don’t think of that open-floor layout as one big room. With the creative placement of furniture and rugs, you can transform it into a unique gathering of separate zones within one open-floor plan.
Simply place a rug under your living room furniture pieces to instantly divide it from the rest of that open-layout space. Or use the angles of your living area’s sofa or sectional to divide it from the kitchen / dining area. The bonus with this option is that those furniture lines create neat pathways for your visitors as they enter and exit the space.
Question: How much should the elements in an open-space plan match? Answer: Just enough! You want your larger pieces (such as sofas and credenzas) to create a sense of unity in the room, allowing one zone to comfortably flow into the next. Then leave it up to creative accessories and smaller pieces (i.e. side tables, lighting fixtures, trinkets picked up from your travels… ) to differentiate each space.
It’s fine to create a sense of harmony in an open layout, but you must ensure that you add distinct elements that help to guide the eye from ‘room’ to ‘room’. Otherwise your open-plan layout can result in nothing more than a big pile of clutter.
One creative way to guide the eye is to set up focal points in each area (which also helps to give each zone its own character). But of course those focal points need to belong in their respective area instead of just looking like they were placed there as an afterthought. See where you can find a statement chandelier or eye-catching pendant to anchor a space, or something as simple as two small sofas that help to draw the eye to an architectural design like a fireplace or great, big window.
Don’t want too much detail in your adjoining zones in that open-floor layout? Keeping the wall colours the same is one way of simplifying that open space.
If those walls have distinct breaks or angles, maybe consider a monochromatic paint palette. Opt for slight variations of the same primary colour (i.e. Mocha and Cedar are both part of the brown colour family, yet each sport their own unique tint and vibe) to highlight a focal wall or where one ‘room’ ends and the next begins. Complete this look by setting down area rugs in complementary colours, or letting your kitchen cabinets continue their wood tone (and colour) into the adjoining living room’s furniture pieces.
No matter how you decide to arrange your furniture and accessories in an open layout, ensure that you include optimum storage space in each area. Fortunately, there exists countless ways in which to clear the clutter. What about including some end tables to hold a few books and remote controls? Or inserting a bookcase or some floating shelves to help keep things in their right spots? And then we don’t even need to mention all the amazing furniture pieces that can be purchased with built-in storage areas (like coffee tables, ottomans, couches… ) that not only help as excellent room dividers, but can go a long way in defining each and every unique ‘room’ in that open-plan layout in your home.