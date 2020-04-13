The new Klay crockery range by Deborah Garth Interior Design

Ever since being established back in March 1992, the award-winning company Deborah Garth Interior Design International has been changing the way South Africans experience interior splendour and deluxe lifestyles. Located in Johannesburg, Deborah Garth Interior Design is taking advantage of its passion for interior design, plus its 26+ years’ experience, to ensure first-rate results for its increasing customer base across Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, and KwaZulu-Natal.

Today we present something a tad different from these professionals. Instead of a newly styled living room or other interior space, Deborah Garth Interior Design is introducing us to one of its newest products: a crockery range entitled ‘Klay’.