The new Klay crockery range by Deborah Garth Interior Design

Ever since being established back in March 1992, the award-winning company Deborah Garth Interior Design International has been changing the way South Africans experience interior splendour and deluxe lifestyles. Located in Johannesburg, Deborah Garth Interior Design is taking advantage of its passion for interior design, plus its 26+ years’ experience, to ensure first-rate results for its increasing customer base across Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, and KwaZulu-Natal.
Today we present something a tad different from these professionals. Instead of a newly styled living room or other interior space, Deborah Garth Interior Design is introducing us to one of its newest products: a crockery range entitled ‘Klay’.
Deborah Garth, founder of Deborah Garth Interior Design, has always been fascinated by beautiful object d'art and crockery. That led to her combining these two interests in her own creative way. The result? An inspiring collection of hand-made crockery pieces flaunting a modern high-end look to complement just about any space, regardless of design style or location.
The Klay range, which is available in numerous colours, has proven to be most popular in South Africa with the first sets selling out within a week. That has led to an increased demand for more Klay sets as more and more people are requesting their own collections of authentic, hand-crafted, designer products.
Whether your kitchen (or dining room, or any other space where you plan on displaying and using your Klay pieces) is modern, Scandinavian, rustic or another design style altogether, you are sure to find the ideal selection of Klay crockery pieces in the ideal colour. Currently, colour palettes for Klay products include Copper, Green, White, Black, and Gold.
Available products to build up your own Klay batch include side plates, dinner plates, small bowls, pasta bowls, stylised small plates, mug / tumbler, and display spoon.
According to Deborah there is currently a revolt against mass production and products that are just churned out, often replicating great designer items. And it was as a result of her mulling over this concept (plus her passion and appreciation for crafted products) that led to Deborah experimenting and, eventually, designing the Klay crockery range.
“I am overwhelmed by the response and appreciation from fellow designers and the public. The range is called Klay, it doesn't get more natural than that.”
