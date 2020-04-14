7 stylish ways to create the illusion of an entryway

Modern designs have gifted us with a great many things to enhance our homes and lifestyles, including the very popular open-plan layout. In a lot of homes, said open-plan layout conveniently combines practical areas like kitchens and living rooms, yet it does sometimes present an issue or two – like creating an entryway. Many of our homes have front doors that rudely open up directly into the living area of an open layout. And while this does save on legroom, it doesn’t do much in terms of a stylish and properly designed foyer.

But not to worry – these tricks (regarded as tried and tested by numerous Interior Designers) can help you create an entry ambience when is there none to speak of!