7 stylish ways to create the illusion of an entryway

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Квартира в Москве 100м2 (дизайнер Мария Соловьёва-Сосновик), Фотограф Анна Киселева Фотограф Анна Киселева Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

Modern designs have gifted us with a great many things to enhance our homes and lifestyles, including the very popular open-plan layout. In a lot of homes, said open-plan layout conveniently combines practical areas like kitchens and living rooms, yet it does sometimes present an issue or two – like creating an entryway. Many of our homes have front doors that rudely open up directly into the living area of an open layout. And while this does save on legroom, it doesn’t do much in terms of a stylish and properly designed foyer.

But not to worry – these tricks (regarded as tried and tested by numerous Interior Designers) can help you create an entry ambience when is there none to speak of!

1. Use furniture to separate spaces

Saffraan Ave, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Saffraan Ave

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Thanks to a world of different styles and designs out there, that teeny tiny bit of floor space you want to turn into an entryway can be zhooshed up with some welcoming furnishings like a slim table, colourful runner, and maybe even a corner side chair. 

If there’s room left, place a potted plant on either side (or both) of that entryway table to make the space feel even more purposeful and complete. 

2. Add wall hooks and baskets

Entrance Troinex, LAdesign LAdesign Corridor, hallway & stairs Lighting
LAdesign

LAdesign
LAdesign
LAdesign

Know what else immediately announces an entryway or foyer? Hung-up jackets and hats/scarves, and maybe even some car keys and a wallet / purse or two. Of course these items need to be stored neatly and out of the way, which is why we suggest installing some uniform hooks along the same wall as your front door for frequently used bags and coats, etc.

Complete the look with a narrow bench for some seating, plus a set of matching fabric baskets to help keep everything neat and stylish. 

3. Create an entry pad

Caprice Deco, Equipe Ceramicas Equipe Ceramicas Colonial style corridor, hallway& stairs
Equipe Ceramicas

Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas

Calculate the surface of the area taken up by the swing of your door and install some impervious flooring. This will help keep your living area clean and visually suggest a foyer zone. But remember to have that entryway material level with the rest of the room’s floor coverings! 

4. Set down a tall console

Квартира в Москве 100м2 (дизайнер Мария Соловьёва-Сосновик), Фотограф Анна Киселева Фотограф Анна Киселева Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Фотограф Анна Киселева

Фотограф Анна Киселева
Фотограф Анна Киселева
Фотограф Анна Киселева

If you can’t spare lots of legroom for various furniture pieces, work with that vertical space by bringing in a tall console and setting it neatly against the wall space next to / near your door. The cabinet’s length will draw the eye upwards and its range of drawers and doors will definitely put a dent in your living area’s clutter count. 

5. Define the space with a bookcase

Casa T, MAT architettura e design MAT architettura e design Modern living room
MAT architettura e design

MAT architettura e design
MAT architettura e design
MAT architettura e design

By using a simple bookcase, you can easily section off an area of your entryway directly in front of the door. Like that tall console it takes up very little space, adds style and function (like the potted plants, framed photographs, and selection of books you’ll be adding to that bookcase), and allows for a natural transition between your new foyer and the existing room. 

6. Choose pieces that match the wall colour

Renovação Apartamento Férias Salgados, CORE Architects CORE Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
CORE Architects

CORE Architects
CORE Architects
CORE Architects

Instead of making your entryway zone stand out, how about letting everything blend in? Select a handful of furniture and –décor pieces for your entryway, but ensure they all match up closely with the wall’s colour.  

7. Work with your outside entry

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

No room whatever on the inside to set up a neat little foyer? Then it’s all systems go for that entryway design on the outside of your house. Make sure this space makes such a grand first impression on all visitors that nobody even realises there’s no interior foyer!

Tossing and turning all night? Perhaps your sleeping space could do with some new style? Let’s see these 5 colours for a seriously soothing bedroom design.

The new Klay crockery range by Deborah Garth Interior Design
Which of these ideas will you consider to craft out a little entryway?

