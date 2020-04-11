The modern renovation of an old Jhb house

Ever since the firm was established back in 1991, CS Design has grown and expanded to become one of South Africa’s most experienced interior design companies. Located in Sandton, Johannesburg, CS Design has managed to craft quite the portfolio showcasing a rich collection of residential, hospitality, retail, and office projects across not only our own country, but also the UK and even New York.

Although interior design is the main focus of CS Design, clients can also expect a host of other applicable services to enhance their unique projects. These include, yet are not limited to, 3D rendering of designs, mood boards and presentations, custom furniture designs, renovations, consultations, and workshops.

The CS Design piece we’re taking a look at today focuses on the renovation of an old Johannesburg home that was in crucial need of a contemporary style up!