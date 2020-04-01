7 factors to consider before you build/buy a swimming pool

Francois Marais Architects was established back in 1996. Since then, it has become one of the country’s prime architectural experts, with over 20 years of experience translating into an ever-growing portfolio, as well as branches in two of the country’s major cities (Cape Town and Johannesburg). Luxurious, upmarket houses make up quite a portion of Francois Marais Architect’s work, as the firm specialises in designing energy efficient and green-star rated buildings for both commercial- and residential spaces.

Today, we take a look at some of the company’s most eye-catching residential designs that all feature swimming pools. Why’s that? Because we are doing this for all our readers who’ve been considering adding a pool to their property, and we are simply here to offer sound advice and, thus, help you make good investment decisions!