5 colours for a seriously soothing bedroom design

In need of some high-style beauty for your interiors? Many South Africans have already been fortunate enough to make use of the services of Dessiner Interior Architectural, one of the country’s most experienced interior design firms.
Located in Pretoria, Dessiner Interior Architectural is driven by a passion for design, top-notch results, and satisfying its ever-growing list of clients. Doesn’t matter if you need assistance with selecting furniture pieces for your backyard porch, wallpaper for your nursery, or even a complete makeover for your entire house, Dessiner Interior Architectural possesses the knowledge and manpower to accomplish gorgeous designs.
For today’s piece, we thought we’d tackle some of the best colour palettes for those looking to up their bedrooms’ tranquillity. Yes, we all know the bedroom is the main relaxation station of the home, but your choice of tints and hues in your sleeping zone can definitely affect your quality of sleep.
So, let’s see which colours came out as most popular in our search for seriously soothing bedroom designs…
We know neutral tones are classics, but if your design eye is naturally drawn to more natural tints, may we suggest one of Mother Nature’s best? Green! Just like other colours, green is available in a multitude of different hues, each with their own unique vibe and name (Seafoam, Parakeet, Juniper… ).
Even though the hue of green you pick for your bedroom is completely up to you, we really want to suggest something soft and dusty, like a Mint or subtle Fern. These are uplifting, yet not too bright to completely dominate the main colour palette, especially if your chosen green is only for certain accessories (i.e. scatter cushion, rug, lamp shades).
For a more sumptuous ambience, go with teal for your walls (one focal wall is probably better), décor or furnishings. Cupboards and wardrobes painted in teal will instantly melt into one another, while a headboard in a contrasting tone can become quite the focal point in your bedroom.
Although Baby Blue is an old favourite of ours, deeper hues are better for evoking feelings of wisdom and calming vibes. Think of tints like Navy, Cobalt, Cerulean, etc. But since these are all very rich tones, be sure to mix in some contrasting colours (like orange, red, or even some bright greens / pinks) to keep things from feeling too intense.
homify hint: For a more nautical vibe in your bedroom, pair up blues with whites and soft greys (you could even throw in a red accessory here or there).
Let’s awaken those senses with some sunny, positive vibes! And what could be sunnier than the actual sunshine streaming into your bedroom window and hitting those smiling yellow colours on your wall, linen, floor, etc?
Colour psychology (look it up, it’s a thing) tells us that yellow inspires clear thinking, which means it can also be perfect if you have a study or home office which requires some colour updating.
For our fans firmly devoted to neutrals, this one’s for you! Dabble a bit in brown tints to see the amazing range of options (Mocha, Gingerbread, Cedar, Amber… ). Depending on how detailed you want your bedroom’s design to be you could always mix and match various browns for some extra visual splendour. Just be sure to have some much lighter colours also in there (like pure white) to offset with the darker browns.
