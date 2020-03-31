5 tips for your next office design

Located in Sandton, Johannesburg, CS Design has quickly evolved to become one of the busiest and experienced interior design professionals in South Africa. The firm boasts an impressive portfolio detailing many residential, hospitality, retail, and office projects across the country, as well as some in the UK and New York.

CS Design was founded by Carin Shardelow in 1996 after she moved back from gaining a wealth of design experience in New York. Back home in Johannesburg, Carin ensures that the main focus of CS Design continues to be interior design, although numerous other options are also available to enhance design results including 3D rendering of plans, creating mood boards and presentations, designing custom furniture pieces, managing renovations, consultations, and workshops.

Today, we are zooming in on some office designs completed by CS Design, as well as educating you on some tips to keep in mind should you be facing the designing or renovating of an office space, commercial or residential!