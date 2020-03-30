The benefits of container homes in South Africa

A4AC Architects is the team behind today’s design inspiration. With quite a collection of design projects completed in South Africa (and the rest of the continent), A4AC Architects specialises in giving old shipping containers a second chance in life by transforming them into more usable structures like houses, coffee shops, schools, etc.

Describing themselves as “a young -but experienced- group of Architects”, A4AC Architects is also deeply committed to functionality with their designs and products. That is why they aim to passively heat and cool every single one of their container creations to make them more practical and user friendly for clients. And let’s not forget about the firm’s long list of available services, which include the completion of council-approval forms for relevant scenarios, interior design, exhibition stand design, 3D modelling and rendering, professional model constructing, etc.

By now you should have guessed that container homes are the main topic of today’s discussion. So, let’s take a look at some of the advantages that have helped to make this interesting architectural evolution more and more popular in South Africa…