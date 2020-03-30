5 stylish steps to the perfect dining room design

Located in Johannesburg, Spegash Interiors has firmly evolved into one of the country’s most established interior design professionals. With an ooh-worthy portfolio detailing a rich amount of deluxe projects in the commercial, residential, and retail industries, Spegash Interiors is also known for its impressive collection of services available to clients including colour- and fabric coordination, project management, 3D renderings, and the sourcing of appropriate accessories / decorations.
Today, while being inspired by the professionalism and exquisite designs of Spegash Interiors, we are zooming in on how to design the ideal dining room in 5 easy steps! And take note that most of these tips are perfectly appropriate for all, regardless of whether you have a separate dining room at home, an open-floor design, or a smaller-scale apartment!
Remember this the next time you’re scoping out a potential table or –chair in the store. The larger your dining room, the longer table you need – and vice versa. If your dining area is smaller or you don’t entertain too often, consider a round table which is much easier to navigate around and takes up less space than one with sharp corners.
Take your chairs’ sizes into consideration, too. As most table heights are about 70 – 76 cm, your dining chairs need to be slightly taller, with seat heights at about 45 cm.
And don’t forget about rugs! Most people opt for the largest rug for their space or for the table (including the chairs). Just make sure your table- and leg chairs are on the rug when pushed in (bonus points if your rug is large enough with all legs on it while pushed out, as it’ll protect your floors from scuffs).
Lighting operates on the same principle as furniture scaling: the bigger the room, the more bulbs in those chandeliers are required. And layered lighting (i.e. wall sconces plus a floor lamp added to that already mentioned chandelier) can also go a long way to keeping your dining zone adequately illuminated.
homify hint: An opaque glass shade radiates more diffused, even light from one bulb than a clear one (the same applies to the bulb).
Your dining room deserves just as much visual character and detail as the rest of your home, and that’s where contrast comes in. Whether you’re working with different materials, styles, finishes or all of the above, some contrast between the tables and chairs can already result in some pretty interesting designs (how about a rustic wooden table paired with linen slip-covered chairs?). Or how about switching out different chairs for the table ends, or swapping a few out for a bench?
Your floor rug can also ensure some delicious contrast for that dining room!
Always know exactly how you’ll be using your dining room before starting on design ideas. For instance, do you use it every single day or only for special occasions / holidays?
Luckily, there is a world of options regarding heavy-use, stain resistant rugs. And those flaunting darker colours and complex patterns can help hide away tiny stains for much longer.
If you have busy little ones (with sticky fingers) running around the house, maybe forego fancy upholstered dining chairs or save those for the table ends.
The rule of thumb is: display your pretty items if you can and keep the rest in a sideboard or cabinet. Beautiful and functional pieces, like glassware and trivets, can be used as décor when styled in vignettes on shelves or open surfaces. And if you don’t want to show off what you’ve got (or you don’t have that much to flaunt), maybe ditch the open bookshelves and glass-fronted cabinets for those with solid doors.
