5 stylish steps to the perfect dining room design

Remember this the next time you’re scoping out a potential table or –chair in the store. The larger your dining room, the longer table you need – and vice versa. If your dining area is smaller or you don’t entertain too often, consider a round table which is much easier to navigate around and takes up less space than one with sharp corners.

Take your chairs’ sizes into consideration, too. As most table heights are about 70 – 76 cm, your dining chairs need to be slightly taller, with seat heights at about 45 cm.

And don’t forget about rugs! Most people opt for the largest rug for their space or for the table (including the chairs). Just make sure your table- and leg chairs are on the rug when pushed in (bonus points if your rug is large enough with all legs on it while pushed out, as it’ll protect your floors from scuffs).