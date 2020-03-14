The high-end kitchen renovation by Deborah Garth Interior Design

The interior design firm Deborah Garth Interior Design International (pty) ltd. is located in Johannesburg. Established back in 1992, this award-winning company has been adding glamour to numerous residential-, corporate- and retail- designs (as is evidenced by its growing client base and portfolio).

Consisting of a vibrant team of contractors, sub-contractors, related industry professionals, suppliers and artisan designers, Deborah Garth is committed to using first-rate resources for all projects. This ensures not only good professional relationships with several vendors and suppliers in the design / construction industry, but also top-notch results for clients’ projects (which are scattered right through Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, and KwaZulu-Natal).

Today’s piece from this inspirational company? A breathtaking kitchen renovation, in the affluent Johannesburg suburb of Houghton, that features all the right bells and whistles valued at R250,000.