The high-end kitchen renovation by Deborah Garth Interior Design

The interior design firm Deborah Garth Interior Design International (pty) ltd. is located in Johannesburg. Established back in 1992, this award-winning company has been adding glamour to numerous residential-, corporate- and retail- designs (as is evidenced by its growing client base and portfolio).
Consisting of a vibrant team of contractors, sub-contractors, related industry professionals, suppliers and artisan designers, Deborah Garth is committed to using first-rate resources for all projects. This ensures not only good professional relationships with several vendors and suppliers in the design / construction industry, but also top-notch results for clients’ projects (which are scattered right through Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, and KwaZulu-Natal).
Today’s piece from this inspirational company? A breathtaking kitchen renovation, in the affluent Johannesburg suburb of Houghton, that features all the right bells and whistles valued at R250,000.
Clean, straight lines; a fresh yet subtle use of colour; more emphasis on the presence of clean space instead of objects… Yes, it is the modern design in all its prime glory, and it coats up every surface in this renovated kitchen in a most elegant way.
Appreciating this high-class cooking space from a slightly different angle, we can see that the incoming natural light plays a just as important role here as any of the man-made pieces. Notice, for instance, how sunshine creeps through those shutters and coats up the soft-coloured surfaces, especially the glorious collection of metals and gleaming finishes.
It's clear that legroom is no issue for this modern culinary zone. After all, it sports no fewer than two islands, one of which fulfils the important part of an informal dining spot (or homework zone for the kiddies, or casual working / office for adults, or gathering area for visiting friends… ).
Delicious texture is ensured in select places, like the countertops and shaker-inspired cabinet doors and panelling. Yet, that focal wall with its eye-catching brick-like design stands out most prominently! And bonus points for the fact that it's in a neutral/earthy hue, meaning it will complement any additional colours that might be added here (either in the form of accessories or furnishings).
The designers of Deborah Garth had fun in here—that much is true, as we can see by the creative contrasting of different elements (case in point, those curvy ceiling pendants that stand out most stylishly from the rest of the space strongly dominated by linear shapes and surfaces).
As we know, a kitchen is, first and foremost, a working zone. That means that even though it's allowed to flaunt as much visual splendour as it can take, it still needs to be fully functional and provide a most practical space for meal prepping, cleaning, etc.
So, it comes as no surprise that a welcoming little scullery is located right around the corner. This ensures that heaps of dirty dishes can effectively be stored out of sight while the host continues to entertain in this most remarkable kitchen.
All in all, quite an astonishing project that is enough to make one want to spend time in the kitchen!
Want to delight in more projects from Deborah Garth? Let’s look at Black done right: The dark design trend by Johannesburg designers.