7 things to know before adding a home extension

Extending one’s house is one of the best ways to gain more space and up that property value. But things can get rather tricky when working with smaller spaces, which is where it becomes much more crucial to consider what you need (and want) before starting the design process.

So, if moving home is out of the question to you, then stay put – we’re about to share with you 7 tips to factor into your home extension project when working in a limited space.