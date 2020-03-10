5 ideas for your next kitchen layout

Consider today’s piece a two-fold mission: To provide you with 5 creative ideas to help you plan the best possible layout for your kitchen, and a nudge towards one of London’s top-rated architectural firms to help you get that kitchen (and house) of your dreams!
Located in London, Urbanist Architecture has been practising UK planning law and residential architecture for over a decade. But this architectural company’s daily operations consist of so much more than designing blueprints for new structures. Urbanist Architecture, a RIBA-chartered practice, is also on a mission to increase the quality of clients’ lives and residential structures, which is why they are also fully committed to being one of The Capital’s best planning permission architects and planning consultants for residential extensions, renovations, conversions, and newly built houses and flats.
And these professionals are perfectly capable of helping you design the ideal kitchen for your space, lifestyle and budget, as they are well aware of the essentials needed for a top-notch culinary zone. True, you already have your cabinets, flooring and appliances all picked for your dream cooking space, but what about its final layout? How does that play into your lifestyle in terms of functionality, practicality, and visual aesthetics?
Let’s look at 5 vital kitchen layout ideas you will want to incorporate to make your kitchen design the success of 2020.
Kitchens are almost always high-traffic zones, but that doesn’t mean it needs to be a breeding ground for clutter. Zone off a little corner outside your cooking area which can become a sort of mudroom to help control the chaos before it hits your kitchen.
Once in the kitchen, ensure that your primary pathway to all the vital spots (counters for meal prepping, appliances for cooking… ) is hazard free with no obstructions.
Always keep tasks in mind when planning a kitchen layout / design. Preparing, serving, and cleaning up from meals will happen on a daily basis, which is why you don’t want the stove across the room from the sink, for example, or the fridge too far away from the stove to further complicate any task you’re busy with.
If you’re lucky enough to have a kitchen island, you’d better plan properly to ensure it adds to your culinary zone’s functionality. Make sure it doesn’t block spaces in front of your major appliances (like wall ovens and dishwashers). And allow adequate space for others to pass while an appliance door is swung open.
And don’t place it too far either, as you don’t want to tire yourself out just by moving crockery and cutlery, for instance, to your island.
A good rule of thumb is to place the sink first and then design the rest of the kitchen from there. Even though the oven and fridge are fundamental for preparing meals, the sink seems to still be the place where we spend the most time.
And if possible, treat yourself to a little view (either through a window outside or into the rest of the room) while standing in front of that sink.
Don’t spend all your energy on creating enough cabinet- and drawer storage. Have a little leftover energy to configure proper wall storage as well!
Storage walls can make a world of difference in terms of pantry storage, small appliances, baking accessories, extra china or even a broom closet – and that all in one suitable location. And if your open shelving, wall hooks and overhead pot racks are stocked correctly, they not only up your kitchens’ convenience but also its aesthetic value.
