Style your one-room apartment with the latest trends

Who doesn’t dream of having that romantic Brooklyn-style studio apartment in the city? One-room apartments are a great solution to city living on a budget. These tiny spaces should have everything you need in it, whilst being small enough to keep the rent low and you close to the bustling heart of the city.

It is easy to fall into the trap of thinking that furnishing such a small apartment should be all about functionality. The design of such a space is just as important, since it comprises your entire living space.

When it comes to furnishing and decorating a one-room apartment, a selective process is key. It is true with any type of interior design project that you need to plan the space carefully, and systematically consider which objects to include and which to leave out. This is even more crucial when it comes to a one-room, since you have much less room to make design mistakes, and have to ensure that every object belongs there, in harmony with the rest. When you also have a limited budget, the choice of which items to invest in becomes so much more important.

Take a look at our guide for creating a stylish one-room apartment in the latest trends, maybe you find just the right tips to make the most out of yours!