Your Home Reveals More About you than you Realise!

Just as the way we speak and dress reflects our personality, so too the decor and design approach to the home will reflect our personality style. Whether your home is colourful and enchanting, chic and stylish or simple and modern, the elements included within a home will reflect the type of person we are, our childhood memories and even what we hold dear.
So just when you thought having a minimalist decor, with very few decorative pieces showing nothing about your personal character and a less is more design is the decor option for you. This can actually hold subtle hints about your personality that you never even thought existed.
A colourful front door, what a way to welcome guests to your home! But did you know that your choice of door colour can actually mean a lot more than you thought? So you may be considering adding a red door to your home, just because you like the colour or the striking appeal that it will add to your home, but this colourful doorway symbolises your inherent ability to say what you think.
If a blue door is more suited to your personal style, it could be perfect for a house by the seaside, but a blue door expresses your natural ease in most situations too. Do you value tradition? Then a green front door will be great for your home.
While modern homes seem to be gravitating towards a monochrome colour scheme, the black front door is not something new. It proves that you are consistent, conservative, and reserved in your approach, while being simply stylish too.
Is your sock drawer packed neatly? Does it resemble perfect organisation and attention to detail? From matching pairs to colours all neatly folded, or is your sock drawer a mess of imperfection, unmatched pairs and disorder?
Well a survey found that people with the messiest and most chaotic sock drawers, are often quite detail-oriented and methodical in other parts of their lives, finding it more important to bring order to their work, schedule or home instead of just their sock drawer. So are you a
Type A messy sock drawer personality or a
Type B perfect sock drawer, but chaotic home?
Some people take full advantage of the space beneath their bed for storage, others just leave the space as a messy area for shoes and missing socks. But if you are an obsessive personality that prefers order, the chances are that your storage beneath your bed is perfect.
Everything from colour co-ordinated bags and shoes are housed perfectly in drawers or anti-dust bags, making it so much easier to find everything. Do you suffer from anxiety? Well then, storing items in an organised manner might just give you that control of some parts of your life again. Being organised and a bit obsessive is not always a bad thing. What do you think about this clever storage solution by Massivholzmöbel Rose?
Your bedroom is your private space, an area of intimacy and a sanctuary from the world of work and life, it should be a reflection of all things you love, whether it be simple and minimalist or luxurious and opulent with fantastic vintage designer appeal. However, you can have a beautiful bedroom and never feel the need to make up your bed.
If you are of the opinion that making your bed is a waste of time, then chances are that you probably avoid going to the gym and may even hate your job, this is according to a survey conducted of 68,000 people. So happier people prefer order, which includes a neat bed and tidy bedroom.
Have you incorporated wall art into your home to make it your own? Something as cool as this colourful design by Giovannoni studio & design will definitely be eye catching! Wall art can be anything from DIY wallpaper for that very unique space or a fantastic mural such as this.
However, if you prefer posters and inspirational quotes on your walls, psychologists have found that wall art such as that, is often a sign of neurotic behaviour, where people use their surroundings as a means to calm them to a less-stressed state or even help them get through the day.
Do you keep everything in your wardrobe? From that uniform you got at your first job to the old suits that no longer fit you or even clothing that is totally out of style, but you may be the personality that holds onto everything for dear life… psychologists say the reason people keep these items from the past is because of the sentimental memories that are associated with the objects.
An easy way to hold onto these memories, which takes up far less space than a wardrobe filled with clothing that you don't need or wear, is by taking a photograph of the item of clothing and then donating the clothing to charity. Your new found wardrobe space will need new clothes, so head out and enjoy a shopping spree. How about these Ideas to Make your Home more Interesting?