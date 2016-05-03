Your Home Reveals More About you than you Realise!

A colourful front door, what a way to welcome guests to your home! But did you know that your choice of door colour can actually mean a lot more than you thought? So you may be considering adding a red door to your home, just because you like the colour or the striking appeal that it will add to your home, but this colourful doorway symbolises your inherent ability to say what you think.

If a blue door is more suited to your personal style, it could be perfect for a house by the seaside, but a blue door expresses your natural ease in most situations too. Do you value tradition? Then a green front door will be great for your home.

While modern homes seem to be gravitating towards a monochrome colour scheme, the black front door is not something new. It proves that you are consistent, conservative, and reserved in your approach, while being simply stylish too.