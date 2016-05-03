The Handy Holiday Checklist

Have you ever felt the need to get away from reality? Maybe take a long vacation to an island paradise to escape the cold, harsh elements of winter? Perhaps you have leave days that have been piling up and you aren't too sure about spending all that time at home? However, taking a trip overseas may be daunting, especially if preparation is not your strong suit.
The homify team have looked at all the possibilities of what to do to prepare for your much needed break! So don't despair! This handy guide of holiday prep tips will make sure that your house is in ship shape, whether you are taking a break for a week or even a month! It's not that difficult to take that vacation… is it? There are no excuses.
Of course there are people you definitely need to tell about your holiday plans, but try to limit that amount to as little people as possible. Homes are at risk for vandalisation and break-ins, especially when the residents are away for long periods of time. Keep the amount of people that know about your vacation to a minimum.
It may be worthwhile to ask a trusted friend, neighbour or relative to check the mailbox regularly and collect your mail, maybe visit your home while you are away to check that everything is perfect. Possibly even consider installing lights that switch on automatically through a timer.
Before you leave your home for long periods of time, check your refrigerator for food that needs to be consumed immediately or food that has almost reached is expiry date and dispose thereof, also check your grocery drawers for fruit and vegetables that are at a risk of rotting while you are away.
Throw all garbage in a bin outside of your home, this is especially important! The last thing you want when you return from your relaxing holiday is to find your home riddled with the smell of rotting food! Not to mention the flies and cockroaches that the rotting food will attract, you'll be cleaning up that mess for a while.
Another very important measure to remember before leaving for your holiday is to unplug all the power cords in your home! Not doing so may result in an exorbitant electricity bill when you return home or even a short circuit and likely fire while you are away.
It is therefore much better to be safe than sorry, while you are at it… switch off your gas valve too. You'll save money, especially since you won't be using the gas and electricity while you are away. Don't forget to take your phone and laptop chargers with you and maybe even an adapter, depending on where you plan on going for your holiday!
You may need a well-deserved holiday, but what will you do with your pet? There are a few options available for a concerned pet parent who needs a holiday. An idea to consider is a pet hotel, where the animals are treated to baths and regular walks, while also having some form of companionship, but this may be something you need to include into your budget as it can be rather expensive.
Another idea to consider is getting someone to look after your pet at their home while you are away, the problem with this is that animals often act up in strange surroundings and this may cause anxiety. How about having someone house sit and pet sit? This is a great idea! Your animal will be comfortable in their own environment, but you may need to ask a trusted friend or family member that your pet is familiar with, to do this huge favour for you! What do you think about this pet entertainment option by Gatoblanco?
If you care immensely for your plants, then you should consider a plan for how they will be taken care of while you are away, there is nothing worse than coming home to plants that you love and finding them dead or dying. So consider the maintenance of your plants. Ask a trusted friend or relative to visit your home regularly while you are away just to water your plants.
Of course you may need to list how many times a week the different plants need to be watered or what plant food to include in your daily visit, but at least there will be someone giving your flora the regular attention it needs!
Don't forget to clean everything and organise your home. This is especially important if you are planning a long vacation. The last thing you want to do when you come home from a fantastic and relaxing experience abroad is to clean everything again! Ensure that all laundry is done before you leave, because you may have a lot of laundry to wash from your holiday.
If your holiday is particularly extension, then consider covering your furniture with plastic or fabric to stop dust from settling in everywhere. Also, don't forget to wash all the dishes in the sink, dry and pack away too. The tidier your home is when you leave, the tidier it will be when you return.
Before leaving your home for your holiday, double check that everything on your list has been completed, from the plugs and electricity to the food and garbage. Ensure that a reliable trusted friend has a copy of your home keys just in case anything needs to be checked on while you are away.
Close all windows and lock all doors before you leave and set your alarm. It may be worthwhile to make a complete checklist of everything and tick off what has been completed as you go along. If you need more tips on pre-vacation prep, then Your essential checklist before heading home for the holidays might just come in handy too.