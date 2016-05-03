The Handy Holiday Checklist

Have you ever felt the need to get away from reality? Maybe take a long vacation to an island paradise to escape the cold, harsh elements of winter? Perhaps you have leave days that have been piling up and you aren't too sure about spending all that time at home? However, taking a trip overseas may be daunting, especially if preparation is not your strong suit.

The homify team have looked at all the possibilities of what to do to prepare for your much needed break! So don't despair! This handy guide of holiday prep tips will make sure that your house is in ship shape, whether you are taking a break for a week or even a month! It's not that difficult to take that vacation… is it? There are no excuses.