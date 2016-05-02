Sleek and Sublime Rural Living

The style of a home is a great way of gauging the personality of the home owner, you may prefer refined living, with key features such as large windows, or a roof with a different shape that makes a home slightly more interesting. How about a beautiful modern home in a rural area? This home design feature today takes us to the North Gyeongsang Province of Yecheon, Korea, where an elegant home designed by the architectural team at Hangul House eagerly anticipates our arrival.
The stunning double storey home has been upgraded and now enjoys a bright and airy atmosphere. It's simple and stylish with a sophisticated interior. It's a great home for the modern family, so let's begin our tour and see it for ourselves.
This graceful and modern façade is chic and neat with metal and wood adding elegance to the voluminous structure. The front of this gorgeous home is so inviting and pleasant, with a relaxing and comfortable quality too! The outdoor patio area of this home is cosy and inviting, becoming an extension of the interior, especially great for those days you expect a few guests.
The design of this home is so sensible, with its exceptional exterior features, exquisite detail and lighting features adding an even more attractive edge to the already eye-catching villa. But let's get an idea of the interior now.
This image takes us to the entrance of the modern home. A stylish villa that shows off chic style, elegance and contemporary sophistication from the gorgeous exterior to the classic interior! Each aspect of this beautiful home was used to its full potential.
Stunning lighting adds just enough illumination, while the space beneath the stairs houses a large chest of drawers, perfect for those days when extra storage is required. The ground floor of this home is also where the living room and kitchen has been mapped out, let's see it for ourselves now.
A modern home with an open plan living space, now that is classic and elegant! It also takes care of those dinner party hosting duties, making socialising a lot easier than if the kitchen is entirely separate to the other rooms of the house.
The space has a modern design, with marble floors adding a sleek style. The simple use of colour, brilliant illumination and informal dining space, creates an altogether convenient and comfortable idea. The outdoors are even a part of this open plan living idea, with enough greenery adding a decorative touch to the interior!
As we get to the top of the stairs and before we head into the main bedroom, we catch a glimpse of a simple office, a great place to catch up with work or studies that is secluded from the more social areas in the home. The office is separated through simple yet decorative translucent glass and has a modern design.
The space is very slightly decorated with neutral colours, comfortable chairs and a wooden table, but also has a view of the outdoors, even though the window is small, natural sunlight and ventilation is a must have in any office space.
This main bedroom is absolutely stunning! It has a simple decor of neutral grey and white walls, oak floors a comfortable, relaxing atmosphere. The room has exceptional lighting that offers style and attention to detail, while the beautiful balcony is sophisticated and allows for natural sunlight to enter the room as well as offering breath taking views of the surroundings!
The furniture fits in perfectly with the design concept of this bedroom, making it a comfortable, cosy and welcoming bedroom to enjoy, regardless of the weather! The bedroom is a great escape from the busy city life!
Before we end the homify 360 tour of this home, we thought it would be a great idea to catch a glimpse of the stunning villa at night! The fantastic amount of perfectly placed lights definitely adds a sophisticated and stylish design to the exterior!
It's beautiful from the cosy interior to the grand exterior! We hope you enjoyed this Ideabook and if you need more designer home inspiration, then The Surprising Home of Practicality might just be a house that you would love!