Sleek and Sublime Rural Living

The style of a home is a great way of gauging the personality of the home owner, you may prefer refined living, with key features such as large windows, or a roof with a different shape that makes a home slightly more interesting. How about a beautiful modern home in a rural area? This home design feature today takes us to the North Gyeongsang Province of Yecheon, Korea, where an elegant home designed by the architectural team at Hangul House eagerly anticipates our arrival.

The stunning double storey home has been upgraded and now enjoys a bright and airy atmosphere. It's simple and stylish with a sophisticated interior. It's a great home for the modern family, so let's begin our tour and see it for ourselves.