Stunning water features that work in any home!

Water features are a wonderful addition to any home or garden. They add a beautiful and intricate design to a space, as well as a calming and peaceful sound. Imagine falling asleep with the gentle sound of water trickling outside your window.
Water features are also really beautiful to look at. They are incredibly tranquil and almost meditative to stare at. You could get lost for hours staring at a water feature.
So today at homify, we are going to look at some stunning water features, because there are so many different types! We are also going to see how these different types can work any any home.
The first thing to do is figure out where you want your water feature to be positioned. Will it be an indoor or outdoor water feature? If it is outdoors, where will it go? On your patio or in your garden? How much space is available? This will help to decide what type of water feature to go for and what size.
A water fountain doesn't have to be ostentatious or elaborate. In fact it can be a simple pot that has been transformed into a water feature. A pot water feature can fit in beautifully with other pots in the garden, like these ones that are filled with lavenders.
A small pot fountain can also be any colour or style. The options are endless!
If you want your water fountain to be inside, you can always opt for a tabletop fountain, like this one. This is a wonderful addition to any entrance hall.
These types of water features don't have to be too big. They should be a subtle addition to the home and a gentle form of decor. They also need to fit on top of the table!
This design by David Harber Ltd is the perfect example of what a tabletop fountain should look like.
Water features provide a beautiful opportunity to create a water garden. This adds a fabulous twist to the traditional garden.
A water garden is very simple to create. Basically anything that can hold water can be turned into a water garden. Vases, pots, basins and even wine barrels can be used to create a water garden—anything that can hold water! Place them strategically in your garden and fill them up with water. Don't you love the basins that have been utilised in this space?
To add a little touch of colour and style to your water garden, use floating plants or flowers in the water containers. Use different shapes, colours and styles of plants or flowers to add texture and character to your garden.
Also check out these: Eye-catching garden ideas you should consider.
While this design, by Barnes Walker Ltd, utilises a mirrored wall, a copper wall can also be a fantastic addition to a bathroom.
Your copper wall should be about 91cm wide. A basin just as wide should be placed at its base. The basin should be placed about 15cm in front of the wall's centre point. Choose a piece of wood and glue a sheet of copper to it. Install the copper wall above the basin in a set position in your garden.
Next speak to a plumber about assisting you in placing a pipe behind the wall so that water cascades down the front of the copper sheet. You don't want the pipes to be visible. The only thing people should see is the beautiful water flowing down and reflecting off of the copper.
You can also go for the traditional route and opt for a traditional water fountain that has been moulded as well as inspired by the nature around it.
Use three or four tiers, like in this design, to create a very grand design. Opt for a neutral colour for your water fountain such as white, grey, brown or black.
Install a beautiful pond below the water feature, which can work as a base. This is where the water for the fountain will be sucked up from and then recycled.
Include lilies, floating plants and flowers around the water fountain.
Have a look through homify garden products for inspiration for your own garden.
You can also feature an indoor pond in your home, adding a bit of natural decor to the space. You can have an indoor pond in your hallway, living room, dining room, bathroom or even bedroom.
An indoor pond should be stylish, modern and trendy. It shouldn't be too big, unless you have a very large house. If you don't have kids, you can even include a little bridge that runs across the pond. Get your inspiration from a beautiful, Japanese garden.
A pond should be looked after and kept clean as you don't want your home to start smelling damp. Make sure to clean it out regularly.
For a real touch of the exotic, put gold fish or Koi fish in your pond!
If you like this ideabook, you'll love this one on: Creating your own English country garden.