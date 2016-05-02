A Square Home With So Much To Offer

No, we did not get our geography mixed up – we know that Japan is east and Scandinavia is north. But our architect for today, M Design Workshop, clearly has a feel for the Nordic design, which is why he made his design fantastically Scandinavian.
Today on homify 360°, we travel all the way to Yokohama, south of Tokyo, to take a look at a small house that packs a big punch in terms of style and layout. Adorned with light colours and making expertly use of the presence of space instead of excessive embellishments, this is one abode that will make you wonder if the Scandinavian style could possibly work in your own home.
The house is situated on a corner, giving the street a double view of its stylishness. Although not very big, it relies on its clever use of colour and materials to enhance its visual presence.
Isn’t that combination of squares and lines just too cute? Block windows peeking out from the insides, charmingly framed by a light grey line that seems to do a little run-around of the entire house.
The house’s facade presents a very straightforward presence, toned down even more by those whites and greys, yet it exudes a clean and calm vibe in this overly busy city. And that addition of small plants neatly framing the facade injects a small yet fresh dose of foliage into this scenario.
Since that steel grey look is so fantastic (and made such a small appearance in our previous photo), they decided to dedicate more space to it. And with those timber panels working that linear look to perfection, who can object?
This is a clever way for when you still want to enjoy a nice balcony setting, but don’t want to have your neighbours or the entire street look at you while doing it.
We’re entering the insides, and what immediately catches our attention is that staircase: an open riser decked out in soft timber to enhance that Scandinavian look. Open risers are usually opted for in space-pressed environments, as the gaps allow for more visual presence.
Opting for something a bit different, the kitchen is located on the first floor. A one-wall kitchen design was chosen, allowing for efficient work flow. In cases where this type of kitchen layout is used, it is wise to consider some form of backsplash for visual interest.
And what did our designer opt for? A pear-green coating that enhances the storage/display area above the sink with a striking presence.
We are crazy about the elongated skylight situated right above the kitchen, ensuring some more natural light to flood the interiors.
Interestingly, the skylight look can be faked with the clever placement of certain lighting. Opting for LED panels recessed into the ceiling can give the appearance of a skylight from far away.
Here is our first-floor balcony that we saw earlier, wonderfully secluded from prying eyes. Those timber panels also work a treat for when we just want to open the sliding door to enjoy some fresh air without having the street see what we’re getting up to in the privacy of our own home.
homify hint: In terms of Scandinavian furniture, clean lines are vital. Sofas, tables, and chairs embrace mid-century modern tendencies with smooth rounded edges and natural hues.
We find the unique designing of the windows really interesting, particularly this one located in the children’s room. It’s as if a normal window with a regular sill decided to become a bay window, but then twisted sideways before abandoning the idea altogether.
We think it works fantastically, especially in that sea blue colour making it a striking focal point of the room. What a clever idea to introduce a bit of popping colour into a neutral palette.
homify hint: Window-free treatments are a contributing factor to inviting as much light in as possible for the Scandinavians. Their spaces tend to leave their windows bare of coverings. If used, light fabrics like linen and sheer are preferred.
What to do when you’re running out of floor space? You insert a ladder (as stairs take too much legroom) and you go up! Here, a ladder ascends up to a small loft area, located just underneath the skylight we mentioned earlier.
homify hint: Wall-to-wall carpeting does not happen in Scandinavian design. Traditional flooring is hard-wood, often in a pale timber or painted white. This contributes to expanding the space and adding more light.
Right next to the ground-floor staircase is located the tatami room. The tatami is a type of mat used as a flooring material in traditional Japanese-style rooms, carried over from ancient times.
This is a manner in which Japanese people communicate space, or sometimes a lack of it. A 6-mat room is the standard sized-room. 4 mats are considered small, while an 8-mat or 10-mat room is usually saved for rooms that are quite large.
This is also why sliding doors are mostly used, saving up even more valuable leg room.
This is also why sliding doors are mostly used, saving up even more valuable leg room.