A Square Home With So Much To Offer

No, we did not get our geography mixed up – we know that Japan is east and Scandinavia is north. But our architect for today, M Design Workshop, clearly has a feel for the Nordic design, which is why he made his design fantastically Scandinavian.

Today on homify 360°, we travel all the way to Yokohama, south of Tokyo, to take a look at a small house that packs a big punch in terms of style and layout. Adorned with light colours and making expertly use of the presence of space instead of excessive embellishments, this is one abode that will make you wonder if the Scandinavian style could possibly work in your own home.