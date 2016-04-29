The Subtle Facelift

Sometimes transformations don't have to be too drastic or too noticeable to the outside world.

Think about the changes that you have undergone in your life and how subtle they've been. They've ultimately shaped you into the person that you are today, even though it has been gradual.

The same goes for architecture, design and remodeling your home. Subtle and small changes can change the whole look and feel of a space, transforming it into a cozy, cushy space that you want to spend forever in.

Today at homify, we have a treat that will make you really reflect on what little changes you can make to your home. We are going to look at how Madrid-based architects, Arquigestiona Reformas SL, have enhanced and improved a home in the most simplest way possible.