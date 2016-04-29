The Subtle Facelift

Sometimes transformations don't have to be too drastic or too noticeable to the outside world.
Think about the changes that you have undergone in your life and how subtle they've been. They've ultimately shaped you into the person that you are today, even though it has been gradual.
The same goes for architecture, design and remodeling your home. Subtle and small changes can change the whole look and feel of a space, transforming it into a cozy, cushy space that you want to spend forever in.
Today at homify, we have a treat that will make you really reflect on what little changes you can make to your home. We are going to look at how Madrid-based architects, Arquigestiona Reformas SL, have enhanced and improved a home in the most simplest way possible.
The kitchen in this home is very simple but really boring. It's plain white, with white tiles, white cupboards and simple, silver lighting. Nothing is particularly spectacular about this space. It needs a touch of colour!
This space is also very closed off from the rest of the house, which makes it dark and cramped. Two people would struggle to cook together in this little kitchen, without stepping on each other's toes.
The new kitchen has been completely opened up, making it seem bigger and more accessible. The designers have included a breakfast bar in this space, allowing for a far more social environment. The kids can do their homework or eat their breakfast here, or guests can perch here with a glass of wine, all while the chef is whipping up a feast.
While white remains a dominant colour, this space is much warmer. This has been achieved by installing sand-coloured counter tops and soft lamps that hang from the ceiling.
Don't you love the retro fridge?
If we look in the living room, we can see that it features old parquet flooring, pink-tinged walls and white beams that hang from the ceiling. While there is nothing wrong with this home, it's in need of some subtle love and care.
Remember that when it comes to your living room, you want it to be personal. Your decor should reflect glimpses into your personality and style. Include your favourite colours, memories and trends. While parquet floors are in fashion at the moment, they may not be your cup of tea. Don't be afraid to make the changes that are going to make you happy.
The designers have replaced the parquet floors with dark wooden floors, which add a very homely and cozy feeling to the space. They've also introduced larger glass windows and doors, which lead out onto a balcony. This allows lots of natural light to filter into the space, warming it up beautifully.
The home owners have included lots of personal pieces in this space, including a television cabinet, the large flat screen TV, a sofa and a funky chair with pink fluffy spots on it. Adding elements of your personality in a space can breathe new life into it, making it truly feel like home.
Similarly to the kitchen, the bedroom was also very plain. White walls, white cupboards and white window frames make for a very uninteresting space. We can also see that the parquet floors were previously used throughout the home.
Your bedroom should be a cocoon and a safe haven, where you can cuddle up after a long day and read your book. You want it to feel modern, sleek and cozy. Read this article on how colours influence your bedroom and you will see how introducing a little colour and a little life into your bedroom can change everything.
The designers have offset the white walls by installing a soft, sandy-coloured wardrobe into the bedroom. This makes the room seem less clinical and stark.
They've also installed modern windows, which just gives a slightly edgier look and feel to the bedroom. Modern blinds have also been installed.
Because this wardrobe is open, it can also be used for decor purposes. Put picture frames on the shelves and hang colourful scarves from the rail.
Do you see how subtle changes can make the biggest differences?