The Waterkloof Family Home by Nuclei Lifestyle Design: An Update

For over 30 years, Nuclei Lifestyle Design has been enhancing the quality and style of architectural structures in South Africa. This Pretoria-based architectural firm is committed to both architecture and interior design in the residential- and corporate environments. And one look at Nuclei Lifestyle Design’s ever-growing portfolio will reveal projects detailing a variety of designs, styles and budgets, from luxurious homes to office environments.
One example of a residential space is the Waterkloof Family Home in Pretoria, which we are about to dive into right now.
By the way, did we mention that the total cost of this sublime design project is a cool R18 million?
Construction on this modern family home started in late 2017. And due to the site’s access issues and restrictive conditions, this project proved to be one of the more challenging ones for Nuclei Lifestyle Design.
This particular design style combines two design concepts: contemporary / minimalist and a classic, almost Victorian look.
Viewing the exteriors, we can see the natural stone cladding with a red semi-face brick conjuring up some delicious character and texture for the house’s façade. And the project is speeding right along, for the cladding has also been added onto detailed areas like the arched way from the courtyard which leads east, as well as the lower levels of the house (done only in certain areas in order to complement the overall design).
Currently, construction on all the levels of the house has been completed. In addition, the shingle-roof cladding has been finalised and interior finishes are well underway!
With regards to the exteriors, landscape preparation work has been kick-started, with construction on the garden / lawn paving to follow soon.
Thanks to this bird’s eye view, we can better appreciate the design of the roofs (a very crucial factor of any structure, as we can all agree). Thanks to the involvement of CPM Projects, the roofs are beautifully taking shape and giving this modern family home its welcoming and unique character.
Let’s see some 3D imagery of the final design (rendered before construction began).
To find out (and see) how this house further develops, be sure to stay tuned for more updates on the The Waterkloof Family Home, coming really soon!
