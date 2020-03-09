The Waterkloof Family Home by Nuclei Lifestyle Design: An Update

For over 30 years, Nuclei Lifestyle Design has been enhancing the quality and style of architectural structures in South Africa. This Pretoria-based architectural firm is committed to both architecture and interior design in the residential- and corporate environments. And one look at Nuclei Lifestyle Design’s ever-growing portfolio will reveal projects detailing a variety of designs, styles and budgets, from luxurious homes to office environments.

One example of a residential space is the Waterkloof Family Home in Pretoria, which we are about to dive into right now.

By the way, did we mention that the total cost of this sublime design project is a cool R18 million?