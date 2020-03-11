Your browser is out-of-date.

7 of the best ways to upgrade your garden in 2020

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
HOUSE 2, Greenacres Cape landscaping
2020 is already well underway, but that doesn’t mean that we need to put a pause on all design-related tips and tricks to squeeze the most style out of the remainder of the year! In fact, when it comes to gardening techniques, we’ve found that quite a few past practices are still recommended (and some more trendy than ever).  

So, let’s see what professional Gardeners and Landscape Architects are recommending we do to our green outdoor spaces for the rest of 2020. 

1. Grow a vertical garden

Outdoor Vertical Garden on Kloof Road
homify

Outdoor Vertical Garden on Kloof Road

homify
homify
homify

Also called ‘green walls’, vertical gardens remain at the top of many homeowners’ and gardeners’ lists as they take up almost zero floor space, plus ensure a more unique way of displaying lush plants and colourful flowers. And did we mention how vertical gardens help to reduce the carbon footprint of a building by filtering pollutants and carbon dioxide out of the air?

2. Keep adding indoor houseplants

PATIO I SA
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura

SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura

Better indoor air quality, mood-enhancing effects, and a generous dose of extra colour and texture – what’s not to love about potted plants and flowers scattered throughout your home? 

Interestingly, some of the best South African indoor plants that are trending globally are:

• Mother in Law Tongue (Sansevieria)

• Wild Banana (Strelitzia Nicolai)

• ZZ Plant (Zamioculcas Zamiifolia)

• String of Beads (Senecio Rowleyanus)

• Zebra Plant (Haworthia).

3. Commit to composting for more sustainable gardening

Outdoor Seating Area alongside Kitchen Garden
Red Daffodil

Outdoor Seating Area alongside Kitchen Garden

Red Daffodil
Red Daffodil
Red Daffodil

Sustainable living; eco-friendly lifestyles… these are all hot key terms in 2020, what with global warming and all. And of course sustainable living can easily be carried over to our gardening techniques, like switching to natural methods for pest control and supporting local pollinators.

And just in case you’re wondering how composting can help in way of garden sustainability, remember that:

• Composting supplies plants with vital nutrients for survival;

• Composting lessens your carbon footprint;

• Composting improves your soil’s fertility, and

• Composting can be implemented on all properties, irrespective of size.  

4. Opt for a water feature

HOUSE 2
Greenacres Cape landscaping

HOUSE 2

Greenacres Cape landscaping
Greenacres Cape landscaping
Greenacres Cape landscaping

It’s been proven that the sound and presence of water can help with reducing stress and enhancing an overall sense of tranquillity. No wonder, then, that water features have always remained a popular addition for gardens and outdoor spaces committed to relaxing. 

If you haven’t done this yet, make 2020 the year when you’re adding a fountain, garden pond, or at least a bird bath to your yard. 

5. Try low-maintenance gardening

Jardim romântico
Lúcia Vale Interiores

Lúcia Vale Interiores
Lúcia Vale Interiores
Lúcia Vale Interiores

No one expects you to commit to strenuous work and countless hours in that relentless South African sun just to keep your garden looking pretty. Some popular ways to keep a low-maintenance garden in 2020 include: 

• Keeping the plant variety to a minimum;

• Enriching your soil with compost;

• Adding some perennials to your kitchen garden.

6. Include a few two-way plants in your garden

El Encuentro 1
Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá &amp; Clariá

Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá
Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá &amp; Clariá
Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá

Speaking of low-maintenance gardens, how about including some prime pretties that can do more than just add beauty to your garden? The next time you’re near a nursery, keep the following in mind:

• Scent: Lavender, Sweet Pea, and Honeysuckle are the best for a garden with an enticing odour.  

• Food: Ever considered growing your own batch of blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries?

 • Mosquito repellent: Nothing beats Marigolds, Citronella grass, Catnip, Rosemary, Basil, Mint, and Sage.

7. DIYing and repurposing

Zinc Planter with Candle Holders
ELLA JAMES

Zinc Planter with Candle Holders

ELLA JAMES
ELLA JAMES
ELLA JAMES

2020, it would seem, has kick-started the always-popular trend of buying prefabricated items, especially with the growing awareness of the environmental impact of consumerism. And even though Google remains a hot spot for enquiring about ways to repurpose old items for gardens, some of our favourite ways include:

• Making a new flower planter out of a used birdbath / teacup.

• Making a hanging planter from a frame;

• Turning an old chest of drawers into a most unique vertical garden. 

Any other ideas to add some spice to your garden and lawn in 2020?

